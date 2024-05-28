Turnpike on-ramps on U.S. 270 to temporarily close as upgrades continue

May 28—Temporary closures of the on-ramps onto the Indian Nation Turnpike from U.S. 270 are now scheduled to happen next week as part of ongoing plans to convert the turnpike to a cashless toll system.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will temporarily close the southbound ramp onto the Indian Nation Turnpike on Wednesday, June 5 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the placement of cashless tolling equipment.

OTA rescheduled the closings from this week to next due to weather concerns.

The Northbound ramp onto the turnpike will then be closed Thursday, June 6, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. to allow crews to install the system on the ramp.

Built Right Construction, out of Savanna, was awarded the $9.4 millon contract in December 2023 for the entire conversion of the Indian Nation Turnpike to the cashless system.

"Work will also be done at the Antlers, McAlester, and Eufaula toll plazas at mile marker 16, mile marker 63, and mile marker 92," Jessica Lyle with OTA said. "Completion is expected by December 2024. These projects are all weather permitting."

OTA plans to have all 12 turnpikes in their system converted to cashless by the end of 2024.

According to OTA, the Indian Nation and Will Rogers Turnpikes are the remaining tolls to be converted to the PlatePay system, with work underway on both tollways.

PlatePay works by having cameras that will take a photo of the vehicle's license plate as the vehicle passes under collection equipment. The driver will then either be charged through a PikePass account or be mailed an invoice at a higher rate.

For PikePass holders, it costs $2.20 to travel between McAlester from U.S. 270 to Henryetta with the PlatePay rate being $2.75. The same rates apply if entering the turnpike from U.S. 69.

If traveling between McAlester and Hugo, PikePass holders will pay $4.00 with the cash rate being $5.00.

OTA states the rates for PikePass users were not raised in 2023 and will remain around 50% lower than the PlatePay rates, which are higher "due to administrative costs of the program."

Drivers can also download and use the PlusPass mobile app after the tollway is converted to the cashless system.

The app works similarly to the PikePass system, which uses license plates linked to an account to issue invoices.

"Customers can create an account that offers savings on average of 25 percent less than PlatePay rates," the OTA states.

The 104.49 mile long Indian Nation Turnpike was authorized by the state legislature in 1955 with the north section running between Henryetta and McAlester opening in 1966. The south section between McAlester and Hugo was completed in 1970.

According to the OTA, the average daily traffic in 2023 between McAlester and Henryetta was more than 9,000. The average daily traffic between McAlester and Hugo in 2023 was around 4,000.