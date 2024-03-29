Turner Road SE in Salem closing Monday through April 15

Turner Road SE will be closed Monday through April 15 between Kuebler Boulevard and Deer Park Drive SE. The construction is part of the new Dollar General distribution center.

Turner Road SE is the main road between Salem and Turner.

Northbound traffic will be routed via Deer Park to Aumsville Highway and Kuebler Boulevard around the construction.

Drivers going south toward Turner are encouraged to take Commercial Street SE to Delaney Road SE.

The City of Salem's map for rerouting traffic around Turner Road SE from April 1-15.

Scannell Properties announced in 2023 that it had broken ground for a 918,680 square foot facility for Dollar General in the 600-acre Mill Creek Corporate Center. The company said in 2022 the distribution warehouse is part of $168 million in investments in distribution in the Northwest.

When the facility will open is still to be determined.

"While we do not have a specific timeline to share, we now expect to open the planned facility in Salem at a date beyond 2024," Dollar General said in an emailed statement.

Dollar General says it has 80 retail stores in the Northwest.

The company announced earlier in March that it would close about 1,000 of its 20,000 stores, most of which are Family Dollar locations. About 600 of those are expected to close in the first half of the year, while 370 Family Dollar and 30 Dollar Tree stores will be shuttered over the next several years as their leases run out.

Construction underway at a more 900,000-square-foot Dollar General distribution center at the 600-acre Mill Creek Corporate Center.

The company cited 4th quarter losses in 2022 as the reason for the closures.

No Oregon locations have been identified for closing.

Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar in 2015 for a reported $8.5 billion.

In February, the company agreed to pay a $41.6 million fine for storing food, cosmetics, drugs and medical devices in an Arkansas warehouse that had a rat infestation.

