Turner area schools' $35 million budget passes, with Greene residents voting it down

May 17—TURNER — Voters approved Maine School Administrative Unit 52's almost $35 million budget Thursday during the budget validation vote.

Residents in the three-town district — Turner, Leeds and Greene — passed the budget collectively by a tally of 157 to 112. Turner residents voted in favor of the budget 71-28. Leeds residents approved the budget 49-27. Voters in Green rejected the budget 57-37.

The budget is roughly 7.7% more than the current school year's $32.5 million budget. The biggest factors in the increase are salaries for staff and health insurance, which together total roughly $2 million more than this fiscal year, Superintendent Cari Medd previously said.

The district is expecting an increase in the state's share of the budget, from $16.7 million for 2023-24 to $18.9 million for 2024-25. The local share of next year's proposed budget is roughly $15.4 million, with Greene expected to pay about $5.1 million, Leeds roughly $2.8 million and Turner more than $7.4 million.

