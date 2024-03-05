Can I be turned away at the polls on Election Day? Here’s what California law says

Eligible to vote? Check.

In line by the time the polls close? Check.

If you still run into problems at the polls, here’s what to do.

The presidential primary election, held on Tuesday, March 5, will include candidates for president, U.S. senators and representatives, and local offices. Eligible voters have rights to protect both them and the election process.

Can I be turned away at the polls?

The Sacramento Bee consulted the California Secretary of State’s Voter Bill of Rights and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to understand the laws surrounding casting a ballot and steps to take to get your vote counted.

Here’s what we found:

If you’re eligible to vote and in line by the time the polls close, you can not be turned away.

Under California law, residents must be registered to vote at least 15 days before Election Day. If you’re not, you can still cast a ballot and your eligibility will be verified before it’s counted.

If you get to the polls and your name is not on the list of registered voters, ask for a provisional ballot.

According to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, registered voters have the right to cast a provisional ballot even if they’re not on the registration list or if their voter eligibility is challenged by an election official.

A provisional ballot is often referred to as “fail safe voting,” allowing officials to verify voter eligibility and for people to cast a ballot without being turned away.

Your vote will be counted once elections officials verify you’re 1) registered to vote in that county and 2) have not already cast a ballot in that election.

Can I register to vote at the polls on Election Day?

Yes.

California offers same-day voter registration, also known as conditional voter registration, for people who missed the Feb. 20 deadline.

Eligible voters can register to vote and cast a provisional ballot at their nearest polling place on Election Day. Just be in line before the polls close and be prepared to fill out a registration form.

You do not have to bring identification to register at the polls, a representative with the California Secretary of State confirmed to The Bee on Monday afternoon.

After you fill out the registration form and cast a provisional ballot, the county will complete and verify your registration. Only then will the vote be counted.

How late is too late to vote?

The polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, according to the California Secretary of State’s Voter Bill of Rights.

Any eligible voter waiting in line to vote when the polls close has the right to cast a ballot.

Mail ballots must be dropped off at the polls by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Be in line by 7:59 p.m., according to a previous Bee story.

When mailing ballots, remember they must be postmarked by Election Day and received no later than seven days after Election Day, according to the California Secretary of State.

What are my voting rights in California?

Your right to vote in California comes down to a short list of the following factors, according to the California Secretary of State’s Voter Bill of Rights:

You are a U.S. citizen residing in California

You are at least 18 years old

You’re registered to vote where you currently reside

You are not imprisoned for the conviction of a felony

A court has not found you incompetent to vote

You have the right to do the following in California as a registered voter:

Cast a ballot if you’re a registered voter even if your name is not on the list

Cast a secret ballot “without anyone bothering you or telling you how to vote.”

Exchange your ballot for a new one if you made a mistake and have not cast your ballot (including on Election Day)

Ask for assistance with casting your ballot from anyone except your boss or union representative

Ask for election documents in another language

Ask election officials about election procedures

Report illegal election activity to an elections official or the California Secretary of State

