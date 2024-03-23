How to turn your yard or garden into a habitat for birds, butterflies, and local wildlife

Spring - long daylight hours, April showers, May flowers, rising temperatures and spring cleaning. When you combine all of these defining factors of the season, what do you get?

For homeowners all over the state, spring is the season of yardwork and gardening.

Since World War II, the practice of growing shiny green lawns has become a symbol of the American dream, according to History.

But over time, this practice of perfect lawns has led to an influx of wasted water and toxic chemicals leaking into the soil. Now in 2024 more and more Americans are embracing the idea of eco-friendly lawns and gardens with less chemicals, a reduction in water use, and the planting of native, biodiverse, and pollinator-friendly plants.

"Globally, we're facing a biodiversity crisis caused by human activity," said David Mizejewski of Maplewood who is a naturalist with the National Wildlife Federation. "We all have a wonderful opportunity to do something to reverse that on a local scale by creating wildlife habitat gardens. A healthy yard rich in native plants creates a haven for a variety of wildlife. This biodiversity is crucial for a balanced ecosystem."

So, before you head outside to start your yard work this spring, picture the birds chirping while you sip your morning coffee, or sitting under the sun reading a book with butterflies floating by.

If this image appeals to you, you are in luck. There are plenty of ways that you can upgrade your yard or garden this spring to create an eco-friendly and biodiverse habitat that will attract and benefit the beautiful wildlife that New Jersey has to offer.

Songbirds

There are over 150 different species of songbirds in New Jersey, 35 of which are species of great conservation need, according to New Jersey Fish and Wildlife.

According to Mizejewski, some things that you can incorporate into your yard to create a healthy and inviting habitat for songbirds include:

Planting native plants: They provide essental food sources for birds throughout the year, such as berries, nectar-rich flowers, and seeds. They also support the insects that are a critical food source for birds. Ninety-six percent of backyard birds feed their babies insects.

Add a birdbath: A simple dish 1- 3 inches deep will provide water for birds to drink and bathe in. Empty and refill regularly to keep the water fresh.

Provide nesting spots: Many bird species nest in the branches of densely planted trees and shrubs. Others nest in tree cavities, so keep old or even dead trees if you can. Add nesting boxes to supplement natural nesting cavities.

Bird feeders: Birds feeders are a fun way to attract birds, just keep in mind they are only a supplement to natural habitat. Regularly clean feeders to avoid spoiled seed and diseases that can make birds sick.

Pollinator and butterfly gardens

New Jersey is home to about 110 regularly occurring species of butterflies and 28 species are listed as endangered, threatened, or special concern species. Five of those species have not actually been spotted in the state in many years, according to NJ Fish and Wildlife.

Butterflies are in decline across North America due to a variety of factors such as habitat loss, loss of natural disturbance and successional processes, climate change, loss of native plants, and even collecting in some cases.

You can make an impact on butterflies from your home by creating a butterfly garden.

According to the North American Butterfly Association, three critical factors are needed for a garden to qualify as a butterfly garden.

At least three different caterpillar food plants must be grown, preferably at least three of each selected species so caterpillars can find adequate food. At least three different native butterfly nectar sources must be grown, preferably more than one plant of each selected species. Insecticides and pesticides should not be used in butterfly gardens. This includes organic pesticides.

If your garden meets all of the criteria, you can get certified with the North American Butterfly Association through their Butterfly Garden Certification Program.

You can also report your sightings, contributing to the butterfly count as they float into your newly welcoming yard.

Check out the Rutgers Pollinator Garden for a list of native plants that you can include in your North Jersey garden and this list of native plant nurseries around the state where you can purchase the plants.

Other animals

Aside from pollinators and birds, there are a ton of other wildlife living around our homes and neighborhoods. According to NJ Fish and Wildlife, "Birds tend to be the most obvious, but salamanders, snakes, lizards, turtles, butterflies and moth, and myriad other species may be in our literal backyards."

Creating backyard habitats can be incredibly beneficial to all of these local critters.

If you want to focus on salamanders, frogs, turtles, and snakes it is important to provide a vegetative and leaf cover on the ground. Leave a section of your yard a little messier with fallen logs and natural leaf cover.

For bats, you can install a bat box on a structure, post, or pole. Bat boxes give bats roosting space for mother bats and their pups during the summer.

Some of Mizejewski's tips for overall lawn and garden care this spring include:

Focus on native plants as much as possible.

Plant four seasons of habitat allowing birds, butterflies, and other wildlife to thrive in your yard year-round.

Plant in layers such as smaller understory trees and shrubs on top of wildflowers and other groundcovers.

Don't be obsessive about cleanup. "Mother Nature isn't always tidy and dead plants are full of life!"

"In a highly urbanized state like New Jersey, 'backyard' habitats can make a big difference for wildlife living in or traveling through our neighborhoods," says NJ Fish and Wildlife. "Big or small, we can turn barren lawns in native flower meadows, soften property edges with shrubs and trees for shelter, add water for a nesting feature, and watch as wildlife make themselves at home."

What to avoid

If you are looking to create a habitat that is inviting for local animals, there are definitely some things that you should avoid.

According to Mizejewski, some things to avoid include:

Pesticides: These chemicals harm native bees, butterflies and the insects that birds rely on as a food source and can potentially be dangerous to other wildlife, people and pets. Native plant landscapes rarely have pest issues. Use tried-and-true organic gardening techniques instead.

Non-native and invasive plants: Birds, butterflies and other wildlife cannot survive without the native plants they evolved with. Invasive non-native plants escape our landscapes into natural areas and destroy habitat beyond our yard.

Large lawns: Lawns provide no habitat and typically require polluting pesticides, fertilizers and maintenance equipment. Minimize lawn areas in favor of naturally planted beds of native plants.

NJ Fish and Wildlife also recommends that you mow less or at least dedicate a part of your lawn to grow a little longer. They say that this simple practice can "go a long way to help our native wildlife."

Check out Jersey Friendly Yards for step-by-step directions to create your dream yard from a Jersey friendly landscape to a rain garden, pollinator gardens and more.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Eco-friendly yardwork and gardening tips for your home