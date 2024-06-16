Your turn: It's time for IndyStar to represent faith beyond Billy Graham

Editor's note: This week, I'm ceding my space to the Rev. Dr. Daniel R. Gangler, of Clermont, who reached out about a question I've had since joining IndyStar in January: Why are we still running Billy Graham columns six years after the famed reverend's death? Gangler's arguments below represent a desire for a greater diversity of representation of the interfaith community in our pages. I'm publishing it today as the start of a conversation about Graham's place in our pages, but also about what readers would like to see reported about our broader faith community. Let me know what you think at ericlarsen@indystar.com. --Eric Larsen, IndyStar editor

I request the Indianapolis Star evaluate and consider ceasing publication of the daily column attributed to the late Billy Graham. Graham died in 2018 and those who carry on this writing aren’t Billy Graham. I further object to its publication because it proclaims only a conservative view of Christianity as exemplified by its quoting from the New King James Version of the Bible. Nowhere in your publication, to which I subscribe, do you present a centrist or progressive viewpoint of Christian belief or of an interfaith viewpoint in a similar column.

I assume the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association provides the column and circulates this column in newspapers throughout the United States. Conservative Christianity is presented in this column as the only authentic expression of faith, which is contrary to other religions and their beliefs. In reality, Christianity, too, has a large spectrum of beliefs from conservative to progressive, encompassing thousands of denominations and independent associations throughout the world.

In recent entries, the Billy Graham unnamed columnist speaks of private universities “who grew complacent and thought they did not need God anymore.” Who says? The columnist criticizes people who are active in church, writing that “doesn’t mean they’re going the right way. Church membership does not save.” He or she also writes: “From beginning to end, the Bible is God’s Word, inspired by the Holy Spirit,” stretching a quote from Psalm 119:160 implying that the entire Bible (God’s word) is undisputable truth — a belief in the infallibility of scripture, which is highly debatable. These are all conservative Christian beliefs not shared by all Christians.

The Indianapolis Star would serve itself well if this daily column was removed. Carrying this column with its conservative tone can lead a reader to believe that the Indianapolis Star also endorses these conservative Christian views. In general, daily columns in publications usually suggest to readers that the publication itself supports such views unless otherwise noted.

Beyond this column, the Indianapolis Star includes numerous stories about other religious beliefs in and beyond Christianity and reports about religion in general without a particular viewpoint. I keep asking myself, why does this secular publication carry this one Christian-related column with such conservative beliefs unchecked and unquestioned?

I also object that this columnist writes in the name of the late Billy Graham, who while living was a noted evangelist working tirelessly with many Christian groups beyond conservative associations. There are times I question if Billy Graham would agree on what appears in print, since these are now the views of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association which is headed by the late Graham’s son, Franklin Graham.

Americans now live in a pluralistic-interfaith society. I would hope the Indianapolis Star would want to reflect this inclusive reality in its columns. Indianapolis has an active Greater Indianapolis Multifaith Alliance which gathers faith leaders representing diverse religious traditions into a sacred friendship, collaborating on civic projects that serve the common good of metropolitan Indianapolis.

Also, in Central Indiana, there is the Center for Interfaith Cooperation which provides safe environments, resources and opportunities for service to increase religious literacy, build empathy among faiths and facilitates interfaith encounters. Both of these organizations are established for diversity and embrace many faiths cooperating together for the welfare of the entire community.

I would appreciate not seeing the Billy Graham column in my Indianapolis Star. I would welcome a column that expresses an inclusive interfaith flavor.

The Rev. Dr. Daniel R. Gangler, of Clermont, is an elder in the United Methodist Church of Indiana.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IndyStar Billy Graham column should be removed, reader suggests