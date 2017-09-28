How To Turn Soba Noodles Into Your Dream Dinner

When it comes to comforting noodle dishes, many people turn to pasta for baked ziti and lasagna. We have another option to suggest: soba noodles.

Soba noodles are traditionally buckwheat noodles ― soba is Japanese for buckwheat ― but not all are 100 percent buckwheat. Some of them are a mixture of wheat and buckwheat. (So if you’re trying to go the gluten-free route, make sure you check the ingredients on the package.) The noodles are naturally nutty in flavor and they also happen to cook really quickly ― we’re talking just three minutes.

Soba noodles welcome a whole host of flavors, like peanut, sesame and miso, as you’ll see in the recipes below. We have 15 ideas to get you started. Enjoy!

1 Sake And Ginger Soba Noodle Salmon Stir Fry

Get the Sake and Ginger Soba Noodle Salmon Stir Fry recipe from Half Baked Harvest

2 Cold Soba Noodle Salad With Raw Veggie Noodles And A Spicy Sunflower Seed Sauce

Get the Cold Soba Noodle Salad With Raw Veggie Noodles And A Spicy Sunflower Seed Sauce recipe from What's Cooking Good Looking

3 Turmeric Miso Soup With Shiitakes, Turnips And Soba Noodles

Get the Turmeric Miso Soup with Shiitakes, Turnips and Soba Noodles recipe from Dolly + Oatmeal

4 Jade Noodles