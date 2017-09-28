    How To Turn Soba Noodles Into Your Dream Dinner

    Julie R. Thomson

    When it comes to comforting noodle dishes, many people turn to pasta for baked ziti and lasagna. We have another option to suggest: soba noodles.

    Soba noodles are traditionally buckwheat noodles ― soba is Japanese for buckwheat ― but not all are 100 percent buckwheat. Some of them are a mixture of wheat and buckwheat. (So if you’re trying to go the gluten-free route, make sure you check the ingredients on the package.) The noodles are naturally nutty in flavor and they also happen to cook really quickly ― we’re talking just three minutes. 

    Soba noodles welcome a whole host of flavors, like peanut, sesame and miso, as you’ll see in the recipes below. We have 15 ideas to get you started. Enjoy!

    1 Sake And Ginger Soba Noodle Salmon Stir Fry

    (Half Baked Harvest)

    Get the Sake and Ginger Soba Noodle Salmon Stir Fry recipe from Half Baked Harvest

    2 Cold Soba Noodle Salad With Raw Veggie Noodles And A Spicy Sunflower Seed Sauce

    (What's Cooking Good Looking)

    Get the Cold Soba Noodle Salad With Raw Veggie Noodles And A Spicy Sunflower Seed Sauce recipe from What's Cooking Good Looking

    3 Turmeric Miso Soup With Shiitakes, Turnips And Soba Noodles

    (Dolly + Oatmeal)

    Get the Turmeric Miso Soup with Shiitakes, Turnips and Soba Noodles recipe from Dolly + Oatmeal

    4 Jade Noodles

    (Feasting at Home)

    Get the Jade Noodles recipe from Feasting at Home

    5 Soba Noodle Salad With Caramelized Chicken And Chili Oil

    (How Sweet Eats)

    Get the Soba Noodle Salad With Caramelized Chicken And Chili Oil recipe from How Sweet Eats

    6 Mango Avocado Soba Noodles With Sesame Salmon Poke

    (Half Baked Harvest)

    Get the Mango Avocado Soba Noodles with Sesame Salmon Poke recipe from Half Baked Harvest

    7 Fresh Sesame Soba Spring Rolls With Almond Butter Dipping Sauce

    (Feed Me Phoebe)

    Get the Fresh Sesame Soba Spring Rolls with Almond Butter Dipping Sauce recipe from Feed Me Phoebe

    8 Sugar Snap Pea And Carrot Soba Noodles

    (Cookie + Kate)

    Get the Sugar Snap Pea and Carrot Soba Noodles recipe from Cookie + Kate

    9 Spicy Peanut Soba Noodle Salad

    (Pinch of Yum)

    Get the Spicy Peanut Soba Noodle Salad recipe from Pinch of Yum

    10 Miso Salmon, Eggplant And Soba Noodle Stir-Fry

    (The Brick Kitchen)

    Get the Miso Salmon, Eggplant And Soba Noodle Stir-Fry recipe from The Brick Kitchen

    11 Ginger Sesame Soba Noodle Soup

    (Feasting at Home)

    Get the Ginger Sesame Soba Noodle Soup recipe from Feasting at Home

    12 Broccoli Rabe Peanut Soba Noodles

    (Cookie + Kate)

    Get the Broccoli Rabe Peanut Soba Noodles recipe from Cookie + Kate

    13 Soba Noodles With Roasted Zucchini , Cherry Tomatoes And Swiss Chard Pesto

    (What's Cooking Good Looking)

    Get the Soba Noodles With Roasted Zucchini , Cherry Tomatoes And Swiss Chard Pesto recipe from What's Cooking Good Looking

    14 Korean Spicy Cold Noodles

    (Simply Recipes)

    Get the Korean Spicy Cold Noodles recipe from Simply Recipes

    15 Soba Noodles With Sriracha Meatballs

    (Foodie Crush)

    Get the Soba Noodles with Sriracha Meatballs recipe from Foodie Crush

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.