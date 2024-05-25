Your turn: Rockford Promise can grow even more with your help

“Why Rockford Promise isn't our No. 1 priority is beyond my comprehension.” – Chuck Sweeny, May 20, 2017

Chuck started promoting Rockford Promise in 2012, and he was frustrated by how slowly it was growing.

In 2017, when he wrote a column about the program, 10 full-tuition scholarships were awarded. The year before it was only five.

He’d be pleased where the program is today — 182 new scholarships were awarded this year, up from 154 last year — but he also would want to see even more progress.

There can be. Rockford Promise works with Rock Valley College, Northern Illinois University and Rockford University. Rockford Promise Executive Director Kaylene Groh noted that the demand for scholarships outweighs available funds..

The availability of funds for scholarships at Rockford University and RVC is a limiting factor,” Groh emphasized. “Our top priority is achieving ‘full funding’ where any qualifying RPS student desiring to attend can benefit from a scholarship.”

One-hundred-fifty-one of those who earned scholarships plan to attend NIU. That’s possible because the city of Rockford uses a portion of its casino revenues to contribute $1.5 million annually to Rockford Promise.

Scholarships to RVC and Rockford University are privately funded.

“Our students come from many backgrounds, including almost two-thirds who are first-generation college students. So, our second deep need is for scholar support funding,” Groh said. “We want to help our students get to college, through college and back to our community after graduation.”

Note that two-thirds number. College graduates earn more on average than those who only have a high school diploma. Educated and highly-trained people make communities wealthier and more prosperous and the more we have of them the better we will be.

Madison, Wis., often is listed as one of the best places in the nation to live. It’s a little more than an hour’s drive from Rockford so what makes it better to live there? In part, educated people.

Madison was the fifth-most educated city in America according to a 2021 WalletHub study.

A 2021 report by the National Association of Colleges and Employers said the average annual salary in 2020 for a new college graduate was $55,260. That’s almost $15,000 more than a person with a high school diploma and no college credits ($40,612). It drops to $32,188 for those with less than a high school diploma.

Yes, there are plenty of exceptions, but overall, the community needs more educated people if it’s going to reach its potential as one of the best places to live.

Rockford Promise is doing its part by eliminating the financial barriers that keep students from even considering college. Those first generation students are doing something no one in their families has ever been able to do. That’s Rockford Promise.

It also helps keep kids in college so they can attain their degrees.

“We know students face many barriers to attending college, with finances being only one of many concerns,” Groh said. “Since our founding, providing mentorship and academic support has been a hallmark of Rockford Promise and that makes ours a national leader among promise programs.

“At NIU, our students stay on track to graduate at a rate of 8 percentage points higher than any other student population on campus. We’re especially proud of them because they are successfully navigating college at rates higher than their peers.

“Further, when we added staff support on our campuses, our students’ overall cumulative GPA rose from a 3.0 to a 3.2, a huge increase in only one semester’s time. When we add support, our students excel.”

How can the average Rockfordian help? You can volunteer your time as a mentor, or you can donate a few dollars so more young people can attain their dream of a college education.

There are plenty of students who would like to go to RVC or Rockford University, but Rockford Promise doesn’t have enough money to meet the demand. That’s where you come in. Go to rockfordpromise.org for details.

Chuck gets the final words: “I strongly urge Rockfordians who give a damn about the future of this town to do what those anonymous rich folks did in Kalamazoo in 2005: Hand over big bucks to make Rockford Promise a citywide program that will provide full-tuition scholarships to graduates of Rockford's public schools. Not only will it say to parents that Rockford is serious about improving its intellectual and technological human infrastructure, but that we intend to be a community ready to reinvent ourselves once again.”

Wally Haas is the executive director of Transform Rockford

Wally Haas is executive director of Transform Rockford. His email address is whaas@transformrockford.org.

