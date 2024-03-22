Your turn: Proposed laws put children in danger, take rights away from parents

Illinois House Bill 4876 has been proposed by Downers Grove 81st District Representative Anne Stava-Murray (D).

The bill amends the Abused and Neglected Child Reporting Act.

Parents who object to their 13-year old daughter having her breasts cut off, because she believes she is “really” a boy, will be cited for child abuse, and their child moved to the tender care of the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services.

That agency hasn’t got enough troubles, rescuing children from caretakers who starve them, beat them or take two week vacations leaving unsupervised (and unfed) children behind. The agency needs more children to parse out to over-utilized foster homes.

The bill also would also shield abortionists, surgeons, and other medical professionals from “civil or criminal liability” if they kill preborn babies or remove healthy organs from kids without their parent’s consent (sex-change).

Child abuse charges against parents carry prison time as well as $25,000 fines.

May I point out that Anne Stava-Murray is a Democrat legislator. Democrats, who have a super majority in the House, and a majority in the Illinois Senate, have given us many wonderful laws in recent history. Here are a few.

Making Illinois an abortion destination and requiring government employers “to offer insurance plans that cover birth control, abortion, the PEP/PrEP HIV-prevention drugs and gender-affirming care.” Sex changes on the taxpayer.

Mandatory student instruction in gender and sexuality beginning in Pre-K, and teachers risk firing if they fail to honor a student’s “pronouns.”

Installation of female menstrual products in boys bathrooms, 4th-12th grade, for the trans boy who gets “his” period.

Here are some laws they want to pass in this session.

Diesel engines older than 2010 will be illegal on Illinois roads — HB1634.

HB4198 provides that each election authority may decide to mail a live vote by mail ballot to all qualified voters instead of sending notices and application for permanent vote by mail status. Can we make stealing elections any easier. All those live ballots in apartment hallways.

Governor Pritzker is asking legislators to remove the 1% grocery tax (a user tax). The resulting hole in town and county budgets will inevitably increase property taxes.

In this economy (thank you, President Biden!), families must spend an additional $11,434 annually to maintain the living standard they had in 2021.

Democrats can’t find enough ways to get into your pocket, making your appliances both expensive and worthless, gleefully giving your tax dollars to illegals.

Cook County homeowners were hit with the biggest hike in 16 years in their FY 2022 taxes (paid in 2023).

Join New Illinois, meeting for its 5th state convention, April 5-6 in Bloomington.

Jane Ryan Carrell

Jane Ryan Carrell is a Roscoe resident.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Your turn: Proposed laws put children in danger, take away rights