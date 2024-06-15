Your turn: With laws like these, it's a wonder anyone is voting Democrat

In the Illinois General Assembly 103rd Session, the highest House Bill was 5859.

Wow, almost 6,000 bills considered or passed by that body.

I bet they were really good laws. What do you think?

The first two bills were withdrawn from consideration due to massive public outcry.

House Bill 4876 would have amended the Abused and Neglected Child Reporting Act. Parents who object to their 13-year old daughter having her breasts cut off, because she believes she is “really” a boy, would be cited for child abuse, and their child moved to the tender care of DCFS. Look for it to surface at some later date.

House Bill 1634, sponsored by 3 Democrats, would have adopted the California emission standards, rendering thousands of farm vehicles “illegal and worthless.” Chris Davis, Illinois Farm Bureau spokesman, said, “We know that the advocates will make another attempt. We just don’t know when.”

The following bills were passed by supermajority Democrat legislators, often without a single Republican vote, and were signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker.

Beginning with the 2026-2027 school year, every public school shall provide instruction on climate change. That’s propaganda, not education.

Democrats allowed Illinois’ Invest in Kids school choice program to expire because the Chicago Teachers’ Union didn’t like it. 9,600 low-income students were being served. Republicans had wanted to make the program permanent, but they are the minority.

HB4198 provides that each election authority may decide to mail a live vote by mail ballot to all qualified voters instead of sending notices and application for permanent vote by mail status. Could we make stealing elections any easier?

“Shell Bill” SB 2412 was stuffed with election language and passed the Illinois House in the dead of night. It is a major overhaul of the election system. It even moves up the deadline for candidate petitions. Formerly, political parties could slate a candidate for the general election, when no candidate had run in the primary. Now, so that Democrats may run unopposed (without those Wascally Wepublicans), that door is closed. But Democrats are so fair.

The same SB2412 contained another poison pill. A Parental Rights referendum had gained over 300,000 signatures for the November ballot. It was an advisory question calling for parental consent for all medical treatment and gender identity counseling. The Illinois Constitution only permits three referenda on a ballot. Democrats quickly whipped up three referenda, no petition process required. No Parental Rights question on the November ballot. Democrats always respect the will of the people.

Jane Ryan Carrell

It is said that Republican office holders all go in different directions, like herding cats.

Democrats, by contrast, always vote the way leadership dictates for fear they’ll be primaried.

Do these bills represent your agenda? It is the Democrat agenda, without a doubt.

Why are you still voting Democrat?

Jane Ryan Carrell is a Roscoe resident.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Your turn: With laws like these, it's a wonder anyone votes Democrat