Your turn: When will enough be enough when it comes to sales taxes?

High property taxes in Illinois, specifically the Rockford region, get plenty of attention from the tax-paying public, but sales taxes here are among the highest in the nation as well.

Sales taxes don’t get the same attention because a couple dollars here or there don’t alarm people the way that annual property tax bill does. However, the money adds up and helps governments pay for services the public wants and deserves.

Want good roads? There’s a tax for that.

Want to live in a safe community? There’s a tax for that.

Want to help those with mental health challenges? Your sales taxes help there, too.

The Rockford Board of Education recently heard how a facilities tax could help with RPS building needs. The Rockford City Council on Monday night discussed creating a business district that could levy a ¼-cent sales tax to take care of parking infrastructure.

When is enough enough? Are sales taxes the best way to get money from the public to pay for things they expect? How do we know the money is being spent wisely? How can the general public hold those who control the purse strings accountable?

These and other questions will be the focus of a 90-minute discussion at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4 at the Nordlof Center. Admission is free.

Ralph Martire, executive director of the Center for Tax and Budget Accountability will moderate the discussion.

Panelists include Andy Benson, owner/president of Benson Stone Co.; Greg Brown, chief financial officer for Rockford Public Schools; Staci Brown, a realtor who has a history of community service; and Carrie Haggerty, finance director for the city of Rockford. Another panelist may be added.

Transform Rockford’s goal is to provide residents with the information they need to become engaged citizens and determine whether money is being spent as intended and whether it aligns with the community’s vision and values.

Bright students in Rockford Public Schools: Thank you to Tina Lamb, College & Career Academy coach, for inviting me to participate in mock interviews March 6 with Jefferson High School students.

It was a rewarding experience. I met eight students, and I enjoyed my conversations with all of them.

The purpose of the session was to prepare students for real-world job interviews.

“This is a meaningful experience for our students, and you helped them prepare for life outside of high school. I hope you enjoyed your time with our students. I heard this morning that there was a lot of positive energy in the building yesterday from students sharing their experience. …,” Lamb wrote in a follow up email.

Each student was nervous — make that very nervous. That showed me they cared about the process and took it seriously. They were well-mannered, but had difficulty talking about themselves without being prompted. They impressed me with how responsible they were and how much they wanted to make their parents proud.

I was surprised that only one of them mentioned video games as an interest/hobby. They preferred physical activities such as sports, dance, walking dogs or riding and caring for horses.

Two of them I would have hired on the spot. The others needed more polish before they were ready for a real job interview.

I also was impressed by the level of community involvement. There were 41 volunteers who interviewed approximately 425 students.

The experience at Jefferson affirmed what I had witnessed during tours of four high schools. Smart, dedicated students striving to be the best versions of themselves.

Yes, there are plenty of challenges within the schools, but too often we fixate on the bad things going on. There’s plenty of good.

Wally Haas is the executive director of Transform Rockford

