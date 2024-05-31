Your turn: Capturing carbon emissions can have major positive economic impact in Illinois

Capturing our carbon emissions can significantly help protect our world from the worsening effects of global climate change—and because of the unique geology of southern Illinois, that work could also bring good-paying jobs and new opportunities to our state.

Deploying carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies more widely could help foster job growth, combat climate change, reduce emissions across our communities and bolster our global leadership in the energy sector—but only if it is done responsibly and in a way that keeps landowners and our local environments protected.

Illinois is already a leader in research and early deployment of this technology. And now, our state has an opportunity to go further thanks to legislation passed by the Illinois House and Senate. This legislation recognizes the role CCS can play in growing our state’s economy and the importance of safety by establishing a comprehensive regulatory framework that provides certainty to investors and stronger rights for landowners. It also rightly presses pause on new carbon pipelines until federal regulators finalize updated safety rules.

To be clear, CCS is nowhere near a replacement for renewable energy, and it does not change the need to ultimately move away from fossil fuels. But if done right, this technology can reduce our current emissions as we work to phase out fossil fuels while helping create a more sustainable future for Illinois farmers, manufacturers, workers and communities—facts that could explain why support for stronger deployment of CCS in Illinois is bipartisan, with the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, the Illinois Corn Growers Association, agricultural groups and labor unions voicing their support, along with certain environmental groups.

Further developing CCS could help attract as much as $17 billion in new investments to our state, and would send a clear signal to businesses nationwide that we in Illinois are serious about sustainable growth. CCS is recognized by experts around the world as a necessary technology to achieve net-zero emissions and deliver on our climate goals, and it’s a vital lifeline for farmers that can better enable Midwest ethanol to compete as a sustainable fuel source worldwide.

Moreover, experts at the University of Illinois have estimated that broader deployment would help create more than 14,400 jobs statewide—many of which would be good-paying union jobs, as leaders from the AFL-CIO, the Teamsters and other major unions have already outlined.

CCS also presents an opportunity to make essential Midwestern industries, from aviation and power generation to manufacturing and farming, greener in the long-term, and Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) in the aviation sector are a prime example. At the federal level, I have advocated for policies to expand the use of SAFs, grow the market for them and support our famers in Illinois and across the Midwest—something I’ve done, in part, because I know that Illinois is the ideal location for SAF production due to its unique geology, world-class aviation infrastructure and research facilities. The state already has the first state-level SAF tax credit in the nation, which was signed into law by Governor Pritzker last year.

But production of SAF from ethanol will be difficult to significantly scale without CCS technology. And to harness this historic opportunity for Illinois farmers while helping ensure our state remains a global leader in the development of low-carbon aviation fuels, reducing our aviation emissions and helping meet President Biden’s SAF Grand Challenge, we simply must expand CCS. It’s the obvious choice.

The economic facts and the environmental goals are clear. But smart development of CCS technologies must put landowner rights first and foremost to ensure Illinoisans are not harmed by further development.

There is nothing more important than the health and well-being of our families—which is just one reason why curbing climate change must be a state and national priority. It is imperative that we include our Midwestern industries in this transition to a new green energy economy so that they can continue to provide their critical products to the region, the country and the world.

We need innovative solutions that would lower harmful emissions while also creating more opportunities for Illinois workers, farmers and businesses. CCS is exactly that kind of opportunity. It’s on us to take advantage of that.

Tammy Duckworth was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016. She started serving as a Democrat representing Illinois the following year after serving four years in the U.S. House of Representatives.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Your turn: Carbon capture could lead to economic boom in Illinois