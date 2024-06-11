Turn around, don't drown: Flash flood warnings around Taylor County after thunderstorms

The National Weather Service in San Angelo issued a flash flood warning and flood advisory due to thunderstorms in the Abilene area around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

National Weather Service San Angelo advises Abilene residents to be cautious of areas on roads prone to flooding following thunderstorms Tuesday, June 11.

About 1.5 inches of rainfall has been measured at various locations across Abilene, especially in the northern half of the city.

Although the warnings are in effect until 10:30 a.m., additional rainfall is possible throughout the rest of the day.

A flood advisory is in effect for a portion of West Central Texas, including Callahan, Fisher, Jones, Nolan, Shackelford, Taylor and Throckmorton counties, according to San Angelo NWS.

Residents are advised to avoid low-lying and poor drainage areas where flooding can occur.

Locations that may experience flash flooding include Abilene, Tye, Dyess Air Force Base, Caps, Potosi, Hamby, Impact and Kirby Lake.

Some low water crossings that may experience flash flooding include:

Intersections along Sammons Street

Butternut Underpass near downtown Abilene

Curry Lane from Clack St. to Catclaw Drive

Texas Avenue at Arnold Boulevard

Intersections along Button Willow Parkway

South 27th Street at Catclaw Creek

FM 3308 crossing Draw

2000 block of Oak Street

North Sixth Street and Willis Street

Antilley Road crossing Button Willow Creek

NWS San Angelo urges residents to take precautions and turn around when encountering flooded roads as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Follow San Angelo NWS Facebook to stay up-to-date with weather warnings for Abilene area.

Sign up for the city of Abilene's CodeRED alerts at their website.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Flash flood warning for Taylor County following early morning storms