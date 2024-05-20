“Turn around, don’t drown” rings true for areas of southern West Virginia

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The National Weather Service saying goes, “Turn around, don’t drown.”

When flash flooding and high water occur it’s a very good saying to follow.

With areas of Mercer County and Summers County experiencing high waters Saturday evening, the saying became a way to keep citizens safe in real time.

Eric Six, a firefighter with the Princeton Fire Department, said there are several things to do in these situations.

“First thing is to get to safety, get to higher ground, and call local law enforcement or 9-1-1 to send help” said Six. “Don’t panic, don’t drive through high water or anything like that. And just try to be patient.”

Six said that flood waters even six inches high can sweep you off your feet and into deeper waters.

Low-laying roads could hide several feet of water, so don’t risk trying to cross. Six said that if waters are rising in your house and you cannot evacuate, get to the highest point of your home and call for help.

