Your turn: How you can advocate for child care access and education

The beginning years of a child's life are marked by rapid brain development and laying the groundwork for future learning. It is during this crucial period that children's cognitive, physical, social and emotional, and language and literacy development take shape.

That is why we believe at YWCA Northwestern Illinois that it is vital for all community members to do their part in advocating and fighting for quality child care across our region.

So, we invite you to join us in celebrating the Week of the Young Child from April 6-12 to raise awareness around the need for quality, affordable child care in our communities. The Week of the Young Child is a nationwide celebration sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).

This week serves as a powerful reminder of the critical importance of early childhood education and the need for increased access to quality child care in our community.

It is a time for us, as neighbors and community members, to reflect on how we can better meet the needs of all young children and families.

Quality early childhood programs are pivotal in providing essential benefits to children, families, and our local economy. By investing in high-quality early care and education, we contribute to the development of strong foundations for young children.

This not only leads to positive outcomes for individual children, but also ensures they are better prepared for school and more likely to succeed in life.

Child care also plays a crucial role in helping individuals pursue their education and career goals while balancing family responsibilities. Without quality, affordable child care, families often cannot afford to work — and this disproportionately impacts mothers and low-income families.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the child care workforce was 8 percent smaller in 2022 compared to the previous three years. The demand for child care continues to grow year over year, and our communities face significant economic losses if we don’t fix our child care infrastructure.

As a result, it is vital to fight for the foundational role early childhood education plays in shaping children's success in school and beyond. When children and families succeed, we are investing in a stronger community for the future.

The YWCA Northwestern Illinois Child Care Resource & Referral Program has been at the forefront of this issue since 1991. Our team offers child care referrals, consumer education for parents, training opportunities, technical assistance for child care providers, and works to develop new child care options. And we understand that providing high-quality early childhood education is key to building a thriving community.

By providing professional development for both new and existing home-based and center-based child care providers, we aim to assist child care providers in delivering quality care to the children and families they serve.

While we offer valuable support and resources to enhance child care services in our community, this is only the first step in preparing young children and families for success in their lives.

As we observe the Week of the Young Child, we encourage you to use this opportunity to elevate your advocacy voice on behalf of children, families, and educators in our community.

By addressing the need for quality, affordable child care, we contribute to the well-being of our region and invest in a brighter future for the next generation. Voice your support on social media and use the hashtag #WOYC24 to get the word out.

We also extend an invitation to families in the entire community to join us and the Week of the Young Child Collaborative for a free family fun fair to conclude Week of the Young Child on April 13 at the Northwest Community Center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Enjoy child-centered activities, a free raffle, get connected with community resources, and be entertained by a performance from The Headspin Guy.

Let this week serve as a reminder of the great need for accessible child care, promoting the growth and development of our community's most precious resource — our children.

Together, we can #SolveChildCare and build a foundation for a prosperous and equitable future.

Kristian Wanland is the director of family services at the YWCA Northwestern Illinois.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Your turn: How you can advocate for child care access and education