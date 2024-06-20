Turmoil at state Cannabis Control Commission prompts call for receiver to run operations

BOSTON — The Inspector General of Massachusetts has called on the state's legislative leadership to appoint a receiver to run the Cannabis Control Commission, citing a lack of leadership and clearly defined duties and responsibilities in a letter sent Tuesday to lawmakers.

In his letter to the leadership, Jeffrey S. Shapiro cited the concerns of "numerous parties" as to the daily workings of the commission. In his review of the state agency's structure, he found that, despite spending "considerable time and money seeking to clarify roles and responsibilities," and to determine structure and governance, the agency "does not appear to be any closer to resolving these issues."

In his letter, Shapiro said there is "an urgent need" for the Legislature to "take immediate action" to authorize and appoint a "receiver with clearly delineated authority to manage the day-to-day operations" of the state agency. Shapiro requested the receiver remain in place until the state can take legislative action to revisit the body's governance structure and provide clear leadership.

The letter comes on the heels of four meetings this spring between Treasurer Deborah Goldberg and Shannon O'Brien, the deposed chairperson of the commission. The meetings were scheduled to iron out the circumstances behind O'Brien's ouster last September.

Originally appointed by Goldberg to bring reform to the agency, O'Brien has been accused of improper comments and fostering a toxic work environment. O'Brien, a former state treasurer and failed gubernatorial candidate, filed suit against Goldberg, alleging she was the target of orchestrated efforts to force her resignation.

The meetings were closed to the public and have yet to yield a determination on Goldberg's move to fire O'Brien. The former chair of the commission was suspended with pay last fall. Squabbling between commissioners over who had the authority to appoint an acting chairperson in light of O'Brien's suspension resulted in Commissioner Kimberly Roy, named by O'Brien, being replaced by Commissioner Ava Callender Concepcion as the commission's interim chairperson.

The commission also lost its executive director, Shawn Collins, who resigned in December after taking a paternity leave through September and the fall. An interim director, Debra Hilton-Creek, was relieved of her position earlier this month. Duties under her purview were assigned to department heads, a move Shapiro questioned in light of the fact the agency has "lacked clear lines of authority," noting that it does not "seem to be in the best interest of the agency's constituency or the people of the commonwealth."

A spokesperson for the commission said, "The Cannabis Control Commission is in receipt of the letter from the Office of the Inspector General and is currently reviewing it. The agency will continue to cooperate with the OIG, as we have done throughout their investigation, and remain willing and ready to work with government partners to safely, effectively, and equitably regulate the commonwealth’s $7 billion cannabis industry."

Sen. Michael Moore, D-Millbury, who filed legislation at the start of the legislative session in January 2023 calling for legislative oversight of the agency, said this latest development is not surprising.

"Perpetual scandal, mismanagement and staffing issues have plagued the Cannabis Control Commission since day one," Moore said. "Seven years later, the CCC remains a black eye on the legal cannabis industry in Massachusetts. For years I have been calling for action to bring more transparency and accountability to the CCC because I believe cannabis consumers, business owners, employees and everyday taxpayers deserve better.

"I hope the Legislature can move forward with this," Moore said. He was one of several bipartisan and bicameral legislators to send a similar letter to the Joint Committee on Cannabis Policy in September, requesting the inspector general form a unit to oversee operations within the agency.

"The unit was to have ensured the Cannabis Control Commission operate fulfill its regulatory obligations and operate efficiently," Moore said. "I hope the House, Senate and governor's office look at the letter and follow the inspector general's advice and move forward with corrective action."

Letter recipients include House Speaker Ronald Mariano, D-Quincy; Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland; Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester; and House Minority Leader Rep. Bradley Jones Jr., R-North Reading.

"The inspector general has sounded a new alarm about the ongoing problems at the commission, and the potential for serious damage if there is no course correction,” said Tarr. "The Legislature should take this warning seriously, and give due consideration to taking the recommended action, or one or more alternatives, in the remaining days of formal sessions now before us."

Tarr was one of the legislators who signed the letter to the policy commission with Moore.

A spokesman for the speaker said the "House will review the letter."

In reviewing the agency, Shapiro found the CCC had spent more than $160,000 on mediation services to draft a governance charter. The work was initiated under the former leadership of the agency. Shaprio questioned whether any progress had been made, despite the multiple executive sessions and whether any resolution would function with new commissioners and staff in charge.

The industry brings in some $322 million in tax revenue to state coffers. While it touts its role as a groundbreaking state agency in regard to the legalization of cannabis, Moore points out that the commission has failed in its attempts to establish a social equity trust fund to support entrepreneurs who have been harmed by the U.S. war on drugs. Regulations for social consumption sites have yet to be written and it has failed to revise its two-driver policy for cannabis delivery businesses, a sector of the industry that is reserved for equity business owners.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Turmoil at state Cannabis Control Commission prompts call for receiver