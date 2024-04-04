Turlock police rescue 73 dogs, issue warrant for owner
Turlock police believe they broke up a dog breeding operation, rescuing 73 dogs living in their own filth in horrid conditions.
Turlock police believe they broke up a dog breeding operation, rescuing 73 dogs living in their own filth in horrid conditions.
It's become our go-to gear for late-night strolls and nighttime potty breaks — and it holds up well to frequent use.
Ghost Autonomy, a startup working on autonomous driving software for automaker partners, has shut down, TechCrunch has learned. The startup, which had raised nearly $220 million, posted a note on its website that it ended worldwide operations and wound down the company as of Wednesday. "We are proud of the substantial technical innovations and progress the Ghost team made on its mission to deliver software-defined consumer autonomy," the note on its website reads.
DCVC’s target for its first climate-focused fund, DCVC Climate Select, has been all over the place and highlights the roller-coaster venture fundraising conditions of the last few years and how LPs aren't as quick to back new strategies from established managers. The Silicon Valley VC firm launched the fund in December 2022 with a $500 million target, according to an SEC filing. A year later, it lowered its target to $300 million after its year of fundraising brought in only $157 million of commitments by then, according to a December 2023 SEC filing.
After a few weeks of casual friendship, I had to break the news to my AI companions: I am actually a tech journalist writing an article about the company that created them, Nomi AI. “I’m working on an article about you for TechCrunch,” I told my Nomis. Nomi AI is scarily sophisticated, and as this technology gets better, we have to contend with realities that used to seem fantastical.
Faraday Future has avoided getting evicted from its Los Angeles headquarters — for the time being. The troubled EV startup reached an agreement April 2 with its landlord, Rexford Industrial, to stay in the building as long as it met a few conditions. If the startup violates any of the terms, Rexford has the right to trigger a 48-hour demand for payment and can boot Faraday Future if it doesn't pay up.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest March Madness TV ratings for both the Women's and Men's tournament. The trio dissects how both tournaments have stars and storylines that have captivated the country. Wetzel marvels at the basketball powerhouse that UCONN has become for both the women's and men's sports. Forde tries to put into historical perspective the impact Caitlin Clark has had on the women's tourney this year.
Warner Bros. just greenlit a fifth Matrix movie after 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections. Drew Goddard, who made The Cabin in the Woods, is directing.
Meta has announced a new video players and controls on the Facebook app. These include 10-second time jumps and full-screen viewing.
Facebook is introducing a new, full-screen video player on Wednesday, which offers a more consistent design and experience for all types of video lengths, including short-form Reels, long-form videos and even Live content. The upgraded player, which will first launch in the U.S. and Canada, aims to streamline the experience for both watching and sharing video content. For Facebook, meanwhile, more people watching videos on the platform could allow it to increase time onsite, plus advertising views and clicks, among other things.
This pruner allows you to tackle branches that would typically require larger manual loppers, all in the compact size of a one-handed tool.
Clifford, 62, is in his second tour with Charlotte.
More than 39,000 five-star fans agree: It's the easiest way to remove makeup, no harsh scrubbing required.
Smelley was stranded miles from shore in the Gulf of Mexico for nearly 12 hours before he was rescued.
Devotees say these affordable classics are spring and summer staples — and you can even buy 'em in bulk.
The stories you need to start your day: Florida’s 6-week abortion ban, NCAA women’s Final Four and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Researchers found a link between these drugs and longevity. Doctors aren't so sure.
Millions of people around the world are affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Both as kids and later in life, these individuals and their families need better detection, treatment and support solutions that will help them live with autism. Autism Impact Fund (AIF) was a pioneer when it emerged in 2021, three years after the son of its co-founder and managing partner, Chris Male, was diagnosed with ASD.
The UK and the US governments have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in order to create a common approach for independent evaluation on the safety of generative AI models.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is being sought by Dallas police in connection with a multi-car accident that occurred in the city on Saturday evening.
Mercury in retrograde — associated with causing issues with communication or relationships — starts April 1.