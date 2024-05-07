Turlock man killed in Highway 99 crash. CHP says driver was going too fast while passing

A 26-year-old Turlock man was killed Tuesday morning in a traffic collision on Highway 99, just north of Lander Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The man had not been publicly identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as of Tuesday afternoon.

The CHP’s initial investigation determined the man was driving a 2010 Mazda sedan south on Highway 99 when it struck a 2022 Ford SUV also going south. Both vehicles were in the number 1 lane when they collided.

The Mazda driver was at “a high rate of speed” when he hit the left rear of the Ford while attempting to pass it, the CHP report read.

“The impact caused the Mazda to proceed in a southwesterly direction, crossing all lanes of traffic,” reads the report. “The Mazda entered the west shoulder where (it) overturned several times.”

The Turlock man was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the Mazda, according to the report. He was taken to Doctors Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Ford driver, a 28-year-old San Jose woman, was not injured.

It was unknown, at the time of this story’s publication, if drugs or alcohol contributed to the collision.