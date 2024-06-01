Turlock Irrigation District’s first female general manager to depart. ‘A tireless advocate’

Michelle Reimers is resigning as general manager of the Turlock Irrigation District after four years in the job.

The water and power utility announced the decision, effective June 21, in a news release Friday. Reimers was its first female GM and had started there as a public information officer in 2006.

“She does not have anything specific that she is moving to right away and is looking forward to exploring new ways in which she can impact the water and power industries,” said an email from Constance Anderson, communications division manager.

The district board will launch a search for a successor to Reimers. No timeline was announced.

TID and MID grew up together

TID is the oldest irrigation district in California, established in June 1887 to secure rights to the Tuolumne River. The neighboring Modesto Irrigation District came along later that year. The two agencies share Don Pedro Reservoir, one of the state’s largest water storage sites.

TID supplies about 149,000 acres of farmland in southern Stanislaus and northern Merced counties. It also provides river water to a new treatment plant for Turlock and Ceres residents, easing their reliance on wells.

TID has about 240,000 electricity customers, and it is served by Don Pedro hydropower, gas, wind, solar, and other sources.

Debate over water for fish

Reimers led the district as it tried to fend off state efforts to greatly boost river flows for fish below Don Pedro. TID also has worked to capture storm runoff for use in recharging groundwater, and to meet state mandates for renewable electricity.

“I am proud of the progress that we have made as an organization,” Reimers said in the release, “and I believe that TID is well-positioned to continue to meet our mission of providing reliable and affordable water and power for years to come.”

Reimers had been assistant general manager of external affairs between 2016 and 2020. This included consumer programs, state and federal legislative and regulatory efforts, and communications.

“Michelle has been a tireless advocate of our community and has always led with the customer in mind,” Board President Ron Macedo said in the release.