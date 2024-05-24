Turkish migrant crossing US border says Americans are 'right' to be concerned: 'No security'

A Turkish migrant, who told Fox News he paid around $10,000 to a cartel on his way to the United States, selling everything he owned, said Americans should be worried about the lack of security at the southern border.

The man told Fox News after crossing illegally into Jacumba, California, in San Diego County: "In fact, American people is right, completely true. Who comes into this country? They don’t know. OK, I’m good. But how if they’re not good? How if they’re killers, psychopath, else? No guarantee of that."

He added of crossing the border: "Like, no security, no security check, no background check."

Migrants arrive at a makeshift camp after crossing the nearby border with Mexico near the Jacumba Hot Springs in San Diego, Calif.

He said he worried about who is crossing the border because "people are not normal."

He told Fox News his trek to the U.S. took him 24 days, and he traveled through Qatar, Dubai, Egypt, South Africa and Brazil before he arrived in Central America to come to the U.S.

Fox News witnessed dozens of migrants, mainly from China and Turkey, crossing into Southern California on Thursday.

San Diego County has become the busiest sector in the country for illegal crossings, with U.S. Customs and Broder Patrol saying 37,370 people came through in April, according to the Los Angeles Times.

CBP told Fox News that 120 Chinese migrants crossed into California just on Thursday.

This comes as record numbers of migrants continue to cross the border illegally, and a day after a bipartisan immigration bill failed for a second time in the Senate on a 43-50 vote after it was blocked by Republicans and a few Democrats.

A Turkish migrant tells Fox News that Americans should be worried about border security.

"We gave Republicans a second chance to show where they stand," Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said after the vote. "Do they want to fix this so-called emergency or do they want to show blind allegiance to the former president even when they know he’s wrong?"

"Today is not a bill, today is a prop," Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said on the floor ahead of the vote. "Everyone sees it for what it is."

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said in a statement earlier this week: "I will not vote for the bill coming to the Senate floor this week because it includes several provisions that will violate Americans’ shared values. These provisions would not make us safe."

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., who along with Lankford was one of the bill’s primary authors, said the bill wouldn’t help keep the border safe.

"To use this failure as a political punching bag only punishes those who were courageous enough to do the hard work in the first place," she said, calling the vote "political theater."

Illegal immigration has become one of the main issues going into the 2024 presidential election this fall.





