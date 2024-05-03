Turkish Inflation Jumps Again as Central Bank Hopes Peak is Near

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s inflation rate, already one of the world’s highest, rose again in April, as government policies such as wage hikes counter aggressive interest rate increases over the past year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Consumer inflation quickened to 69.8% year-on-year, slightly less than expected by analysts but up from 68.5% in March. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was just over 70%.

Monthly price growth, the central bank’s preferred gauge, was steady at 3.18%.

Turkish monetary authorities have said that inflation probably won’t peak until this month, before slowing to below 40% by the end of the year.

The central bank is, according to most financial traders, still months away from starting to cut borrowing costs. It’s lifted its key rate to 50% from 8.5% in June, marking a u-turn after several years of following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s calls for ultra-loose monetary policy.

Governor Fatih Karahan pointed to lingering inflationary concerns, including in the services sector, when the bank held rates last week.

Emerging-market investors are scrutinizing Turkey’s progress in slowing price rises so they can time a return to a country whose local bonds were once a magnet for carry traders. Inflows have been slow in recent months. Yet Wall Street banks such as Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. — looking at the high returns on offer in the bond market — now recommend buying the lira. HSBC Holdings Plc has called Turkey “one of our favorite markets.”

A steadier currency could offer a possible respite from inflation by helping hold back the cost of imported goods. Having depreciated nearly 4% against the dollar in March, the lira was mostly flat last month. It’s down almost 9% in the year to date and trading around 32.4 versus the US currency.

It’s lost almost 80% of its value since the start of 2021, a performance blamed by traders on the central bank’s dovish stance.

“We think encouraging policy signals will contain downward pressure on the lira,” Maya Senussi of Oxford Economics said in a report before the data release. “The risk of faster nominal depreciation is still substantial given the inflation outlook and upside risks from global rates, oil prices, and geopolitics.”

Worsening sentiment among households adds another complication. Turks see inflation at 96% at the end of the year, according to a survey by Koc University and pollster Konda. That’s more than double the projection in a recent central bank poll of financial-market participants.

Monetary policy will remain tight until there’s “a significant and sustained decline in the underlying trend of monthly inflation,” the central bank has said. It’s signaled further rate rises are possible if it identifies “a significant and persistent deterioration” in the outlook for inflation.

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.