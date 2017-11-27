Turkish gold trader a no-show at U.S. trial over Iran sanctions

Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab is shown in this court room sketch with lawyer Marc Agnifilo (L) as he appears in Manhattan federal court in New York, U.S., April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Turkish gold trader charged with conspiring to evade U.S. sanctions against Iran in a case that has strained Turkish-U.S. ties will not go on trial in New York this week, a U.S. judge said Monday.

Reza Zarrab, 34, has dropped out of sight in the two months leading up to his scheduled trial, prompting Turkey's prime minister to suggest he has reached a plea deal with U.S. authorities.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan told potential jurors in the case that Mehmet Hakan Atilla, an executive at Turkey's state-owned Halkbank, will be the only person on trial.





(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)