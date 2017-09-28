Turkish club Antalyaspor hires Leonardo as coach

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2012 file photo, Paris Saint Germain's PSG sporting director Leonardo, of Brazil, smiles during a press conference at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. Turkish club Antalyaspor has hired former Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo as coach. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, File)

ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish club Antalyaspor has hired former Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo as coach.

The former Brazil, PSG and Milan player signed a two-year contract, Antalyaspor said Thursday on its website.

Leonardo coached both Milan clubs, AC and Inter, for brief spells before returning to PSG as sporting director in 2011. He resigned in 2013 while suspended by French football authorities for clashing with a referee after a game.

Leonardo will coach a Turkish team that includes Samuel Eto'o and former France internationals Samir Nasri and Jeremy Menez.

Antalyaspor, which won the last of its two Turkish titles in 1986, is 13th in the 18-team top-tier division.