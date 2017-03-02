Turkeys ritualistically circling a dead cat is as beautiful as it is frightening

Prepare yourself. You are about to witness probably one of the weirdest, confusing things you will ever see. This is not a joke.

I'm freaking out.

Twitter user J... saw a group wild turkeys circling a dead cat in the street, as if they were performing some kind of death ritual, and we are so lucky he documented it.

Saw the weirdest shit ever this morning... — J... (@TheReal_JDavis) March 2, 2017

A cat was killed in the middle of the street, and a group of 30 wild turkeys were circling it...not to kill it, but like a ritual lol — J... (@TheReal_JDavis) March 2, 2017

These turkeys trying to give this cat its 10th life pic.twitter.com/VBM7t4MZYr — J... (@TheReal_JDavis) March 2, 2017

What the f*ck is going on here? What am I looking at here?

You know how animals do strange things before storms or natural disasters? Is this one of those times? Could this be an omen? Is this some kind of satanic ritual? Will this dead cat now be beamed up to some mysterious place we can't see with our human eyes?

After some research to try to explain such behavior, it turns out that wild turkeys do not normally eat cats, or even dead cats. They typically eat berries, plants, insects and small vertebrates. So, this probably rules out the chance that they were planning on eating the cat.

However, cats are predators to turkeys, often preying on them and their eggs. Was this cat a menace to this group of turkeys and now they are circling it as a part of a celebratory ritual?

OR, could this cat have been these turkeys' leader and now they are mourning its death? There is no evidence of turkeys performing "funerals" or rituals for the dead like other animals do, but this could be the start of something new.

People of Twitter are of course very confused by this and had a lot to say about the phenomenon:

@TheReal_JDavis bro, they was waiting for u to give the eulogy — ab_jilla (@kickzjilla) March 2, 2017

@TheReal_JDavis Man I don't know what's going on there but you need to get the hell out of that town! — Grateful Deadstock (@Gr8fulDeadstock) March 2, 2017

@TheReal_JDavis yo im finna have to look up some facts for this — #¥® 🏄 (@1YoungRasta) March 2, 2017

I don't know, should this guy move to a new house? Is he in danger? Any turkey experts out there want to take a crack at this one?

Please help.

