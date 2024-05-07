Turkey slams Israel's Rafah operation as 'not acting in good faith'

Smoke rises following Israeli air strikes near the Rafah crossing. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Israeli military has taken control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing in the south of the Gaza Strip. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

Turkey welcomed the Palestinian acceptance for the latest proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza and mutual release of hostages and prisoners - and slammed the Israeli operation in Rafah.

"Amid such a positive development towards ending the destruction and massacre in Gaza, Israel's increased attacks on Rafah have once again shown that the Netanyahu Government is not acting in good faith," Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oncu Keceli said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"An offensive on Rafah will affect not only the region but the whole world," he said.

"Israel must immediately withdraw from the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing. The status quo in Rafah and at the border crossing must be restored without further delay," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.