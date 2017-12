Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim (L) and South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon address a press conference following a meeting at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Lee Jin-man/Pool

ANKARA (Reuters) - The United States has primed a bomb in the Middle East with its decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday.

"The United States has pulled the pin on a bomb ready to blow in the region," Yildirim told a conference in Ankara, reiterating that Turkey did recognize the move an renewing Ankara's call for Washington to revise it.





(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu)