Turkey halts trade with Israel in latest Gaza rift

What happened

Turkey said late Thursday it has indefinitely suspended all trade with Israel over the "worsening humanitarian tragedy" in Gaza. On Wednesday, Turkey's foreign minister said Ankara will join South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, and Colombia became the third Latin American country to sever diplomatic ties with Israel over its Gaza war, following Bolivia and Belize.

Who said what

Imports and exports to Israel "have been stopped, covering all products," until the Israeli government "allows an uninterrupted and sufficient flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza," Turkey's Trade Ministry said. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is acting like a "dictator," Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on X, "disregarding the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen, and ignoring international trade agreements."

What next?

Hamas said Thursday it is sending delegates back to Egypt for cease-fire talks, raising hopes for a promising proposal to end the war. The United Nations estimated it could plausibly take until 2104 to rebuild Gaza if the fighting stops now, or until 2040 under "the most optimistic scenario," said their report.