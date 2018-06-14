Turkey elections: why Erdoğan and his party are suddenly vulnerable

Caner Güneş, with short black beard, nationalistic tattoos, and blue jeans, is a member of the youth wing of Turkey’s main opposition party.

He helps staff a Republican People’s Party (CHP) tent blasting music and political speeches at a ferry terminal in Kadiköy, on the Asian side of Istanbul.

“The atmosphere now has really changed,” says Mr. Güneş. “In one neighborhood, when we went out there they used to throw stones at us,” he says. “Now they shake our hands and say, ‘You have our vote.’ ”

Recommended: Think you know Turkey? Take our country quiz.

Not every district in Turkey has seen such a dramatic change of heart. In the neighborhood in question, Güneş attributes the shift to the clumsy handling of residents whose homes were razed to make way for a top-dollar building project run by a company linked to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

But day after day, Turkey’s opposition parties brave a scalding heatwave to hand out leaflets, energized like never before by a belief that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the AKP – after half a generation in power – may be vulnerable in June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections.

To be sure, Mr. Erdoğan remains the most popular politician in Turkey, burnished by wall-to-wall television coverage of his every utterance – the result of the AKP’s successful, systematic effort to control Turkey’s key media organs – and a campaign that has used state resources to blanket the country with his image and the words “strong leader.”

But Erdoğan’s us-versus-them style has polarized Turkey, and his dream of ushering in a new presidential system with supreme powers may be in jeopardy as opposition parties have put up stronger-than-expected candidates, unified for the first time, and smell blood.

The transformation to the all-powerful new presidential system, approved in a narrowly won referendum last year, is to begin with this vote.

Erdoğan called this snap election 18 months early, expecting yet another victory by out-running an opposition resurgence and economic downturn. Instead, the currency has dropped nearly 20 percent in recent months with more trouble to come, prices have continued to soar, and more and more Turks are showing signs of Erdoğan fatigue.

“For the first time in almost 16 years of AKP rule, people are able to imagine a situation in which he wouldn’t be the ultimate winner,” says Aslı Aydıntaşbaş, a Turkey analyst with the European Council on Foreign Relations. “This is a natural course of events. There is no single person anywhere in the world who's in power for 16 years, and would not start going down in popularity.

“He may still end up winning, but the truth is, inside Turkey he no longer looks invincible – quite the opposite,” says Ms. Aydıntaşbaş, noting that Erdoğan has had to make new alliances, distribute large government handouts, and jack up AKP mobilization to score a 51 percent win in the presidential vote that would avoid a second-round runoff.

“Erdoğan has spent so much time creating a one-man regime, but in a one-man regime all the problems you have in your life – whether it’s the economy or politics – you end up blaming on that one man,” says Aydıntaşbaş.

“He’s still the most popular guy on the street, but it is also a very divided country,” she says. “The anti-Erdoğan camp is now almost half the population, so it’s quite a challenge to continue to win elections, if you have a very determined 50 percent of the population who doesn’t like you.”

UNITY IN OPPOSITION

To maximize their chances, four of Turkey’s fractious opposition parties have joined in an unprecedented show of unity for the parliamentary vote. They have not held back in their criticism – and neither has the president, in return – as their leaders crisscross Turkey, speaking to multiple rallies each day.

CHP candidate Muharrem İnce, a former physics teacher who has vowed to restore democracy and the rule of law, told crowds last week that Erdoğan was “too tired” to solve Turkey’s “big problems.”

Addressing Erdoğan, he said he would collapse the 1,000-room presidential palace he had built in the capital, Ankara, “on your head.” He vowed to reverse the president’s “repressive” culture and promised that his face would not appear – as Erdogan’s often does – every time a Turk turned on the television.