    Turkey Death Dance: Viral Video Shows Birds in Bizarre Dance Around Dead Cat

    Inside Edition

    A flock of more than 15 turkeys were filmed circling around a dead cat in the middle of a busy road Thursday outside Boston.

    Jonathan Davis was on his way to work when he came upon the bizarre scene.


    Davis posted the video on Twitter with the caption: "These turkeys trying to give this cat its 10th life" and it went viral in a flash. Some are calling it a "death dance."

    "They were moving in perfect unison, bobbing their heads, it almost looked like some sort of seance or ritual," he told Inside Edition. 

    Wildlife Expert David Mizejewski presented Inside Edition with a possible explanation for the eerie behavior in the video. 

    "Turkeys are flocking birds, I think the lead turkey started walking in a circle and the others followed behind," he said. 

