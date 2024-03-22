Turbo, the Sedgwick County Jail’s drug sniffing black lab, dies from fast-moving cancer

Turbo, the Sedgwick County Jail’s only drug dog, “passed away peacefully” Friday morning while surrounded by his handler and other jail staff, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said.

The nearly 6-year-old black lab was recently “diagnosed with a fast moving and terminal form of cancer,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

He started with the sheriff’s office as a puppy in 2018. He was trained to find methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin.

The sheriff’s office said he was a “vital contributor to detention operations” and “played a key role in the elimination of contraband from the detention facility.”

Keeping drugs out of the jail has been an ongoing problem.

When he wasn’t working, Turbo was at home with his handler, jail Corporal Ethan Cox.