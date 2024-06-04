Tupelo police make arrest in 14-month-old Peeping Tom case

TUPELO – A Tupelo man accused of spying on a woman in the restroom of a west Tupelo restaurant more than a year ago has been arrested.

Allen O’Shae McCoy, 32, of South Canal Street, Tupelo, was indicted on a single count of voyeurism in June 2023. He is accused of entering the women’s bathroom of the Hardee’s at 2439 West Main Street on March 19, 2023, and then looking over the stall divider at a woman while she was using the bathroom.

The Tupelo Police Department served a capias warrant on McCoy just after midnight May 31. He was booked into the Lee County Adult Jail and held on a $5,000 circuit court bond. He has since bonded out of jail.