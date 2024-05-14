Tupelo man facing felony weapons charge

TUPELO – A routine traffic stop ended with a Haven Acres man arrested on a felony weapons charge.

Tupelo police stopped a car for an equipment violation in the area of Beasley Drive on May 7. Two people inside the vehicle had misdemeanor warrants through Tupelo Municipal Court and were arrested.

According to police, a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of three firearms, one of which was reported stolen from another jurisdiction. Police say they also found a misdemeanor amount of narcotics.

Nathan A. Parker, 24, of Beasley Drive, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and simple assault.

During his initial court appearance two days later, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir ordered Parker to be held on a $15,000 bond. He has since been released from the Lee County Jail.