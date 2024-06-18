Tupelo man charged with assault, child enticement

TUPELO – A Lee County man is facing multiple felony charges after a friendly visit in the Auburn community escalated.

Lee County deputy sheriffs were called to a residence in the Auburn community on June 13 for a report of an aggravated assault. Witnesses told the responding deputies that Kenneth Clardy, 49, of South Veterans, Tupelo, was visiting a friend’s home and made comments of a sexual nature to a juvenile.

When the juvenile’s father confronted him, Clardy got into his vehicle to leave the property. As he was leaving, Clardy reportedly used his vehicle to ram the UTV the father was in. Clardy then pushed the UTV into a ditch, causing minor injuries to the driver.

The patrol deputies relayed the information to an investigator and arrest warrants were issued charging Clardy with aggravated assault and enticement of a child for sexual purposes.

During his initial court appearance, bond was set at $250,000.

This isn't Clardy's first brush with law enforcement. In September 2023, Clardy was indicted for simple assault, which was elevated to a felony because the victim was older than 65. In February, he pleaded guilty to the lesser misdemeanor charge of simple assault. He received a 30-day suspended sentence and was ordered to pay more than $875 in fines, fees and court costs.