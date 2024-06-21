Tupac murder: ‘Keffe D’ secures $750K bail to leave Las Vegas jail

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of orchestrating the murder of rap icon Tupac Shakur has secured money to post his $750,000 bail, which could put him on house arrest pending trial, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 61, on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, near his Henderson home. The day before, a grand jury indicted him on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement.

Davis has remained incarcerated at the Clark County Detention Center since his arrest. When setting bail, Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny said should Davis come up with the money, she would need to hear where it came from releasing him.

A hearing — referred to as a source hearing — was scheduled for Tuesday morning, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported late Thursday.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis appears in court in Las Vegas. (KLAS)

A company called E-Bail was securing the bond, records said. In Nevada, a defendant must post 15% of one’s bail, with a bail bonds company posting the rest. Fifteen percent of Davis’ bail amounts to about $112,000.

The shooting on Sept. 7, 1996, at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, a block off the Las Vegas Strip, followed a fight earlier in the night. In the hours before the murder, Shakur’s group reportedly attacked Orlando Anderson, a member of a rival gang and Davis’ nephew. Davis, Anderson and two other men were in the shooter’s car, Davis has publicly claimed, adding he handed Anderson the gun used to shoot Shakur.

Davis has publicly said he was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car, which pulled up side-by-side to Tupac’s before the shooting at the intersection. Marion “Suge” Knight, the then-head of Death Row Records, was driving the car with Shakur in the passenger seat. Knight was injured in the shooting.

Davis’ arrest, Carl Arnold, previously told the 8 News Now Investigators that his client was lying when making public statements about Shakur’s murder.

It will be up to prosecutors to prove Davis’ own words are true beyond a reasonable doubt, Arnold said. As far as the defense attorney knows, no video exists of the shooting and its aftermath nor is there DNA evidence tying Davis to the crime. The gun in the shooting was never located. Evidence includes hotel receipts from Davis’ group at the time of the shooting.

