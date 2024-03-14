Tuolumne County’s Chicken Ranch Casino expansion plans kid-friendly, family entertainment

Gather up the kids and head to Jamestown this summer for a day of family fun at the new Chicken Ranch Casino Resort.

I know what you’re probably thinking: “But only adults are allowed to gamble.” That may be so, but the nine-story expansion to the existing gaming floor and bingo hall will include an all-ages arcade, the casino announced Monday.

Chicken Ranch Casino Resort has partnered with Cyber Quest to provide a free-to-enter gaming experience to all. It will be on the first floor of the new building.

“Cyber Quest was created to provide families with an arcade option they could enjoy together, featuring nonviolent game content and a high-quality redemption program,” said Troy Dunkley, CEO of Kids Quest and Cyber Quest. “We believe our presence at Chicken Ranch Casino Resort will provide a property experience that guests of all ages can enjoy together.”

Guests can load a Cyber Quest Club Card with game play credits to play for hours, and win prizes including small toys, designer accessories and high-end technology, according to a news release.

The arcade will also host game tournaments, special events and a kids reward programs for good grades. Visitors can book birthday parties and other events.

Chicken Ranch Casino Resort hiring for all positions

Chicken Ranch is hosting two more job fairs to fill the 350 to 400 open positions at the new casino resort. Applications are also accepted online.

The first hiring event will take place Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the casino’s event hall.

The next one will be Tuesday, April 2, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the event hall.

There are more than 70 classifications of positions, paying $11 per hour to $100,000 per year. They include:

Beverage server

Security officer

Slot attendant

Table games dealer

Main banker

Shuttle driver

Line cook

Guest room attendant

Bartender

Cage cashier

Assistant general manager

Slot operations shift supervisor

Hotel shift supervisor

Other Chicken Ranch news

The Fruit Yard amphitheater in Modesto will now be known as the Chicken Ranch Casino Resort Amphitheater at the Fruit Yard, since the casino entered into a multiyear agreement to acquire the naming rights, according to a news release.

As part of the deal, Chicken Ranch Casino Resort will have its signage displayed at the venue. Also, “The Coop,” the VIP sponsor lounge with a private bar and bathroom, will return.

“Chicken Ranch Casino Resort is excited to partner with The Fruit Yard, blending our unparalleled hospitality with their rich agricultural heritage and expertise in events, said Lloyd Mathiesen, chairman of Chicken Ranch Rancheria Me-Wuk Indians of California. ”This collaboration promises to elevate local entertainment, ensuring unforgettable experiences.”