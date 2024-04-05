Tunes for Tots kicked off in Plains Township

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A unique concert was held Thursday night, but guests weren’t paying for the music.

The event raised money for a community project to benefit local children.

The concert was called Tunes for Tots, raising money to bring a sensory room to Luzerne County Head Start.

28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci spoke with those who took part in the event, from setting it up to beating on the drums.

The River Street Jazz Cafe in Plains Township wasn’t filled wall to wall with people on Thursday just to watch local musician, Gracie Jane Sinclair perform.

They were there to support a community project that gives back to children in Luzerne and Wyoming counties.

“I think music brings people together from all walks of life, so what better for a great cause like this to be able to bring people together with all kinds of different music,” said AJ Jump, a local musician.

The non-profit, Head Start Heroes’, mission is to create a sensory room at Luzerne County Head Start.

Tunes for Tots showcased multiple local artists while raising awareness and funds for the project, even performing sensory-friendly music.

“Everything that we collect is going to help us bring that sensory room to life, so anyone who attends or donates is playing a part in creating this space for our local children,” Head Start Heroes Team member Chelsey Coslett said.

Although the event was free of charge, those who came made monetary donations and tested their luck with basket raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

“Since our children are the future I can’t think of a better audience that we’d want to help and we’re just really excited for all the support we’re seeing,” Coslett explained.

Musician AJ Jump not only performed at Tunes for Tots, he’s also a member of Head Start Heroes.

He says he personally understands the need for the children to have a safe and calming space whenever they may need it.

“A cause near and dear to my heart. I have family that can benefit from this sort of thing and I think it’s a really wonderful thing,” AJ Jump said.

Luzerne County Head Start hopes to have the sensory room open in May, and say it will serve as a prototype for future sensory rooms in other locations.

