Tumbleweeds take over Utah town amid winter storm

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KTVX) — Tumbleweeds overtook a Utah town Saturday as severe weather moved through the state.

Images and video shared with Nexstar’s KTVX showed city crews working to clear numerous tumbleweeds that blew into South Jordan, about 15 miles north of Salt Lake City.

In addition to surrounding homes and clogging up driveways, the tumbleweeds were blocking roads in the city. Officials even brought out dumpsters to help with the tumbleweed removal.

“We understand there may also be other wind damage to city infrastructure,” officials said.

The same winds that brought the tumbleweeds to town were knocking over trees and causing hazardous road conditions throughout Utah.

In nearby Herriman, about 10 miles southwest of South Jordan, residents reported down trees, including the one seen in the photos from Michelle Gines Pursel below:

The storm, which also brought snow to parts of the state Saturday, shut down lifts at ski resorts, delayed a Real Salt Lake match (which kicked off on a field blanketed in snow), and damaged an equine sanctuary.

Heavy snow and strong winds were forecasted to continue through Sunday.

