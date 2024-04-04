Tulsi Gabbard, ex-Democrat and potential Trump running mate, buys house in Leander: Report

One of former President Donald Trump's potential running mates just put down roots in Texas.

Tulsi Gabbard, the former U.S. representative for Hawaii, and her husband bought a single-story home in Leander in March, DailyMail.com recently reported. The couple bought the house, which has three bedrooms and two baths, for around $675,000.

The house is situated in a cul-de-sac on about three acres of land, according to DailyMail.com.

Gabbard, 42, served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2013 to 2020. She launched an unsuccessful campaign for president as a Democrat in 2019 and made headlines when she renounced her membership to the Democratic Party in 2022.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Gabbard alluded to her openness to run alongside Trump on his ticket.

