Tulsa-based band narrowly escapes after van catches fire on Turner Turnpike

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A Tulsa-based band narrowly escaped a dangerous accident while driving home earlier this week when their van burst into flames.

The band Outline in Color is preparing to go on tour starting in April, but now there’s a chance things could be delayed after this accident.

The band was on the way back to Tulsa after finishing a concert in Las Vegas on Tuesday when their van caught fire.

Within seconds of pulling over on the Turner Turnpike in Oklahoma City, the van was engulfed in flames, leaving the five band members just enough time to escape.

“We just heard this really loud, kind of like pop and whistling sound and then simultaneously started smelling this very strange smoke,” said Jonathan Grimes, vocalist and bass player for Outline in Color. “Within about 10 minutes or so, our van was tossed and nothing discernible is left on the inside.”

Grimes said they were having mechanical issues and had just stopped to get the van fixed in Amarillo.

Right now, the band has set up a GoFundMe account to try and get back up and running.

