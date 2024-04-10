Tuloso-Midway ISD announces intermediate school leader

Tuloso-Midway ISD has chosen a new leader for Tuloso-Midway Intermediate School.

Stacy Lucas, who has been an assistant principal at Tuloso-Midway High School since 2016, will be the next intermediate school principal.

The Tuloso-Midway ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the selection Monday evening.

Stacy Lucas will start as principal of Tuloso-Midway Intermediate School on July 8.

With her extensive background in curriculum and special education, I am confident that she will bring valuable experience and leadership to our school community,” Superintendent Stephen VanMatre said in a Monday news release. “Stacy’s proven track record of success in supporting the academic and personal growth of students make her an excellent fit for this role. Her dedication to inclusive and innovative educational practices aligns perfectly with our district’s strategic plan.”

Previously, Lucas worked as assistant principal at Corpus Christi ISD's Faye Webb Elementary School. She taught second and third grade at Webb and Schanen Estates elementary schools for nine years.

"As a product of Tuloso-Midway ISD, I am well aware of the high standards that reign in the district," Lucas said in the news release. "I, along with the teachers and staff of Tuloso-Midway Intermediate, will work together to inspire, empower and support each other to help our students succeed."

Lucas has a bachelor's and a master's degree from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. She also has Texas principal and EC-4 generalist certifications.

Lucas will officially assume the position on July 8.

Current Tuloso-Midway Intermediate School Principal Christina Trevino is resigning at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Tuloso-Midway ISD names new principal