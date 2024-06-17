Tulare Western High School student’s body found outside Sequoia National Park

The body of a missing 17-year-old Tulare girl was found about two miles from where she fell into the Kaweah River earlier this week, Tulare County Sheriff's Department announced on Friday.

Bree Scott was swept away by the swift waters of the Kaweah River in Sequoia National Park on Wednesday. She reportedly slipped into the river from the slick rocks on the river’s edge.

ASB President Bree Scott leads the Pledge of Allegiance during the Tulare Western High School Commencement Ceremony on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at Bob Mathias Stadium in Tulare.

“She was not a swimmer,” said Holly Brown, public affairs specialist for Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park. “She stayed out of the water.”

Her father’s drowning when Bree was only 14 months old may have explained her aversion to swimming, according to those who knew the girl.

The search was conducted by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department, which quickly moved the search downstream, outside of the park.

Two dozen first responders, including the sheriff's Swiftwater Dive Team, Kings County Sheriff Water Rescue Unit, National Park Service, California Highway Patrol’s H42 Helicopter, and two drone operators participated in the search, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Department.

The honor roll student and recent graduate of Tulare Western High School was student body president, a cheer captain, and a winner of the Mustang of the Year Award. She was planning to study at CSU Fullerton with the goal of becoming a teacher.

"Sheriff (Mike) Boudreaux asks that you keep the victim’s family and friends in your prayers during this tragic time," stated sheriff's spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie.

River Dangers in the Park

All rivers in Sequoia and Kings Canyon can be dangerous, especially during spring and early summer. Melting snow from the mountains makes river waters swift, icy cold, and extremely hazardous.

“Riverbanks can crumble without warning,” warns a video on the park website. “Rocks are slippery. Calm water looks enticing, but underneath the swift current can carry you away in seconds. Once you fall in, getting out is nearly impossible.”

Even smaller rivers that may appear calm have strong currents that can quickly overpower even the most experienced swimmers, according to Brown.

