Tuition hikes approved at 12 Oklahoma public universities

Chancellor Allison Garrett and Chairman Jack Sherry sit during a meeting of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education in Oklahoma City on June 27, 2024.(Photo by Emma Murphy/Oklahoma Voice)

OKLAHOMA CITY – Of the 14 colleges and universities that requested increases in tuition, the Oklahoma State Regents of Higher Education fully approved 11 proposals for the 2024-25 school year.

Presidents of Oklahoma’s public colleges and universities presented their proposals for hikes in tuition and fees on Wednesday to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. The regents voted to approve or deny each request on Thursday.

The average tuition increase was 2% for Oklahoma residents attending public institutions for higher education. The highest request came from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College with a request for a 5.5% increase, or $9 per credit hour, which was approved.

“These students and their parents and their families have to pay these bills and stack debt on their family,” Regent Dustin Hillary said. “So we take these tuition increases seriously.”

The regents rejected proposals from Eastern Central University and Rogers State University. Langston University’s proposal was partially rejected, with the 3% tuition increase approved but not the 3% increase in fees.

Regents Courtney Warmington and Jeffery Hickman were outspoken about voting against proposals from universities that received direct appropriations from the state legislature, including Rogers State University and Langston University.

“Institutions that go around this body and go to the legislature for direct appropriations for projects … didn’t do well today,” Hillary said.

The University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University also received direct appropriations from the legislature. Oklahoma State University did not request any changes in tuition and fees and OU was approved for a 3% tuition increase.

The regents approved requests from:

The University of Oklahoma for a 3% increase, or $9.85 per credit hour,

The University of Central Oklahoma for a 3.5% increase, or $9 per credit hour,

Northeastern State University for a 4% increase, ot $9.90 per credit hour,

Southeastern Oklahoma State University for a 4.6% increase, or $11 per credit hour,

Southwestern Oklahoma State University for a 2.2% increase, or $5.81 per credit hour,

Cameron University for a 2.8% increase, or $6.50 per credit hour,

Oklahoma Panhandle State University for a 2.5% increase, or $7 per credit hour,

Carl Albert State College for a 3.5% increase, or $5 per credit hour,

Connors State College for a 3.2% increase, or $5 per credit hour,

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College for a 5.5% increase, or $9 per credit hour,

Western Oklahoma State University for a 3.3% increase, or $5 per credit hour, and

Langston University for a 3% increase in tuition, or $6.73 per credit hour.

