Tuesday’s top moments from the Neil Gorsuch confirmation hearings

Day two of confirmation hearings for Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, was eventful, as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee questioned the federal judge from Colorado. Return to Yahoo on Wednesday for more live-streaming coverage of the hearings as they happen.

_____

WASHINGTON — Gorsuch said he was never asked by Trump to promise to overturn the landmark Supreme Court case protecting a woman’s right to an abortion and would have promptly walked out on the president if he had.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., asked Gorsuch on the second day of his confirmation hearing if the president had ever made Gorsuch promise to vote to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision if he were confirmed to the Supreme Court.

“No, sir,” Gorsuch replied. “Senator, I would have walked out the door. It’s not what judges do.”

Democratic senators have raised questions about whether Gorsuch passed a “litmus test” from Trump on abortion and gun rights. While a candidate, Trump promised to nominate an anti-abortion and pro-Second Amendment judge.

Gorsuch repeatedly insisted he was never asked to commit to rule a certain way on any case by the Trump administration and said he would be independent from the president if confirmed. READ/WATCH MORE — Liz Goodwin

Gorsuch testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Photo: Joshua Roberts/Reuters) More

_____

Gorsuch: Trump’s attacks on courts ‘disheartening,’ ‘demoralizing’

Gorsuch also repeated his earlier characterization of Trump’s attacks against the court system, calling the president’s barbs “disheartening” and “demoralizing.”

“I know these people and how decent they are, and when anyone criticizes the honesty or integrity or motives of a federal judge, I find that disheartening and I find that demoralizing,” Gorsuch said Tuesday.

Last month, Trump ignited a firestorm by repeatedly criticizing federal jurists who stymied his travel ban executive order. Among other things, Trump accused them of undermining U.S. national security with “ridiculous” legal logic.

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017





What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017





After Gorsuch met with U.S. senators ahead of his confirmation hearing, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said that the Supreme Court nominee had called Trump’s attacks “disheartening” and “demoralizing” — the same words he used during his hearing.

Trump punched back by pointing to Blumenthal’s history of exaggerating his service during the Vietnam War and accusing the Connecticut lawmaker of taking Gorsuch’s comments out of context.

Yet according to former New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte, a leader on the White House team working to confirm Trump’s pick, Gorsuch indeed used those words to describe “any criticism of a judge’s integrity,” which Trump has indeed done.

“Judge Gorsuch has made it very clear in all of his discussions with senators, including Sen. Blumenthal, that he could not comment on any specific cases and that judicial ethics prevent him from commenting on political matters,” Ayotte said in a statement. “He has also emphasized the importance of an independent judiciary, and while he made clear that he was not referring to any specific case, he said that he finds any criticism of a judge’s integrity and independence disheartening and demoralizing.” — Colin Campbell

_____

WASHINGTON — Gorsuch referred to the Supreme Court’s recent same-sex marriage decision as “settled law,” using a stronger phrase than he has for other legal precedents.