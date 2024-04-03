Tuesday's storms left flooding and power outages in their wake

The severe storms that rumbled through the region Tuesday afternoon brought a flood of watches and warnings and a deluge of rainwater, but no widespread reports of major damage.

Northern Kentucky authorities said there were reports of trees down, but no widespread damage. Most of the calls in Ohio were due to flooding or power outages.

Thousands were without power after storms tore through Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky throughout the day on Tuesday.

Interstate 75 was closed at Ohio 129 just east of Monroe after the storm blew through. Crews worked to pick up utility poles blown over by high winds, Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks said Tuesday night. Those downed transmission and distribution lines were to blame for the outages in the Monroe area just west of I-75.

A broken pole has downed power lines on I-75 near Monroe, #Ohio as strong winds and severe weather push through the area. Please use caution if you are traveling along this route. About 10K @DukeEnergy customers out in OH, KY and IN. Power out? Text OUT to 57801. #ohwx #kywx pic.twitter.com/2CYRFu3ilP — Jeff Brooks (@DE_JeffB) April 2, 2024

Local law enforcement reported minor flooding in the advisory areas. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen and flooding impacts are expected to continue, according to the weather service.

The Columbia Tusculum neighborhood was one of the hardest hit areas in Greater Cincinnati, as some roads near Delta Avenue and Columbia Parkway and many vehicles were submerged underwater.

Ben McHenry, who was driving by the area on his way home, decided to stop and help a family that was impacted by the flooding. He said the basement of the family's home sustained significant damage and offered to have them stay at his mother's house nearby.

"I just want people to come out and help and not come just to take pictures and videos for something for their Facebook page," McHenry said. "I just want people to help."

Cincinnati police said other streets experiencing flooding included Gest Street, Rhode Island Avenue, Reading Road and Liberty Street near the on-ramp, and Martin Luther King Drive and Eden Avenue.

[8:35 PM] The Flood Watch has also been cancelled for portions of eastern Indiana, northern Kentucky, and western Ohio including the Cincinnati and Dayton metro areas. Please still watch out for any standing water or water on roadways overnight. — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 3, 2024

The weather service issued a flood warning Tuesday at 11:19 p.m. until Friday, April 5, at 12:48 p.m. for the Great Miami River in Miamitown. Minor flooding is forecast. At 18 feet, water approaches summer cottages along the Great Miami River near Miamitown. At 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, the river stage was 10.5 feet.The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Wednesday morning to a crest of 18.8 feet Thursdaymorning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. Flood stage is 16 feet.

The weather service advises drivers to avoid entering flooded roads as most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Cincinnati police agree, adding that no one should attempt to drive, swim or walk through high-standing water on a roadway.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Greater Cincinnati and NKY storms brought flooding and power outages