Tuesday's primary election features legislative, DA races

Jun. 2—Tuesday's primary election in New Mexico features some incumbent state legislators fighting for their political lives, while voters will decide the outcome of two hotly contested races for district attorney in Bernalillo and Santa Fe counties.

Voters who live in newly drawn legislative districts will choose new lawmakers, and in southeastern New Mexico, there's a Republican contest between a state senator appointed to the seat last year and a nine-year state representative who wants to move to the Senate.

So far, voter turnout in absentee and early voting has been light. As of late last week, total turnout was just under 8%, said Brian Sanderoff, president of Research & Polling Inc. Early voting ended Saturday. The Secretary of State's Office reported on Friday, the latest available data, that 55,308 people had voted so far.

Only one of New Mexico's two U.S. senators is up for reelection this year. Democrat U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich has no primary opponent but faces Republican Nella Domenici in the general election. In state congressional races, two Republicans are vying for the nomination in District 1, where U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury is the incumbent. They are Steve Jones of Ruidoso and Louie Sanchez of Albuquerque.

With little competition occurring within the two parties at the top of the ballot, longtime political analyst Brian Sanderoff said, "I predict that will depress turnout, and so it's really going to be up to the local races to drive turnout."

"We do have some hotly contested races among qualified candidates vying for their party's nomination when it comes to the Legislature," Sanderoff said.

All 112 seats in the Democratic-controlled Legislature are on this year's general election ballot. Members of the state Senate stand for election every four years, and House districts are on the ballot every two years.

In many of the races, the winner of the primary election won't have opposition in the fall general election. So Tuesday's primary election could decide the politics of next year's 60-day legislative session in Santa Fe, Sanderoff said, A win, for example, by more progressive Democrats could lead to the passage of controversial legislative bills that failed to win enough votes in the past.

The two highest-profile races in the Democratic primary pit incumbent Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman against former U.S. Attorney for New Mexico Damon P. Martinez. Bregman, a longtime criminal defense attorney and former Albuquerque city councilor, was appointed to the prosecutor post by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in early 2023 to fill the term of Raúl Torrez, who was elected as state attorney general in 2022.

Bregman is now seeking a full four-year term. His challenger, Martinez, served New Mexico from 2014 to March 2017, when he was one of 40 U.S. attorneys asked to resign after Donald Trump became president.

The winner of the Democratic primary will become the next DA because there is no Republican running for the post.

In the Santa Fe area, former Democratic District Attorney Marco Serna is hoping to unseat incumbent DA Mary Virginia Carmack-Altwies, who has made national news with the criminal prosecution of actor Alec Baldwin and two others related to the fatal October 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a movie filming.

Legislative races

Much of the primary election campaign has focused on Democrats seeking legislative posts.

"It's in the Democratic primary where you oftentimes have a great diversity of viewpoints, and therefore, progressives battling with moderates or conservative Democrats, whereas Republicans tend to be a little more homogeneously conservative and therefore can usually settle upon a nominee," Sanderoff said. "The outcome of these races in the Democratic primary will have a significant impact on the politics of the next Legislature."

"Issues such as the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act, the potential success or failure of the Family Medical Leave Act will essentially be determined in the Democratic primary," he added.

"Many people want to resurrect that bill," he said. "The potential of it being resurrected and passing in the legislative session will be determined by the outcome of the Democratic primary. If the progressives are successful in defeating more moderate or conservative Democrats in this upcoming primary, that will increase the likelihood of the Paid Family Medical Leave Act passing during the next legislative session."

New Mexico's Democratic-led House of Representatives narrowly rejected a bill last session that would have guaranteed paid time off for workers to cope with serious illnesses or care for newborns and loved ones, amid concern about companies' opposition in an election year.

The proposal failed 34-36 on a final vote. Thirteen states and Washington, D.C., currently guarantee paid leave. Eleven Democrats in the House voted with Republicans to kill the measure.

Key races to watch

Seventeen Democratic incumbents are facing primary challengers, while four Republican legislators are hoping to hold onto their seats. A total of 19 incumbents have either resigned or have opted not to run again.

In addition, in the Silver City area, progressive first-term state Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill had been seeking reelection. But she recently announced that she wouldn't run again and would resign her seat after the primary election. She had no primary opposition but faced Republican Gabriel Ramos in the general election.

In some high-profile races:

Veteran Democratic lawmaker Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto is facing Heather Berghmans, who until recently was the finance director for the New Mexico House Democratic Campaign Committee. The winner faces Republican Craig Degenhardt in the general election.The open Senate seat covering Corrales and Rio Rancho pits Democrat Cindy Nava, a former Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient who was a policy adviser for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, against Heather Balas. Balas is the former president and executive director of New Mexico First, a statewide public policy organization dedicated to advancing positive change in New Mexico.Sen. Steven V. McCutcheon, a rancher and businessman, was appointed last year to fill out the term of District 42 Sen. Gay Kernan, who retired. Now he faces state Rep. Larry Scott, a Republican who has served in the Legislature since 2015. There is no Democrat running for the seat.There is a four-way Democratic contest for the seat vacated with the retirement of longtime state Rep. Gail Chasey, who is House majority floor leader. Democrats Marianna Anaya, Juan Larranaga, Anjali Taneja and Gloria Sue Doherty are vying for the Nob Hill-area House seat.

New districts

Meanwhile, redistricting created two open seats in the New Mexico Senate: one in Albuquerque/Rio Rancho, the other covering Isleta, Laguna and Acoma pueblos.

This year's elections will be the first under the new Senate map adopted in a bitter special session in 2021. A new Senate seat — perhaps Republican-leaning, but competitive — emerged in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho after lawmakers took the district now represented by Democrat Gerald Ortiz y Pino in Downtown Albuquerque and moved it to the West Side. Ortiz y Pino is one of the 19 legislators who announced their retirement this year.

The new version of Ortiz's District 12 will extend from the Paradise Hills area of Albuquerque north into Rio Rancho.

With no Democratic primary opposition, Phillip Ramirez in the general election will face the winner of the GOP primary in that district. Two high-profile Republican candidates are in the race — former state Sen. Candace Thompson Gould of Albuquerque and Sandoval County Commissioner Jay Block, who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2022.

The new map takes District 30 — now represented by Republican Joshua Sanchez of Veguita — and stretches it from the Manzano Mountains to the Arizona line. The change is expected to boost the influence of Native American voters and the district will have a substantial Democratic lean. District 30 will encompass Isleta, Laguna and Acoma pueblos and the Alamo Navajo reservation.

In District 30, the open seat pits former state Democrat Sen. Clemente Sanchez against Angel Charley, who is the executive director of the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women. Since no Republican is running, the winner of the seat will be determined on Tuesday.

Redistricting also changed the boundaries of Senate District 13, in which incumbent Bill O'Neill faces Debbie O'Malley, a former Albuquerque city councilor who also served as a Bernalillo County commissioner from 2014-2022.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca, R-Belen, announced in March he would not to seek reelection and opened his District 29 seat up so GOP Sen. Josh Sanchez could run. Sanchez represents District 30, but redistricting shifted the District 29 boundaries to include Sanchez's home in Veguita.

Had he not resigned, Baca could have been facing Sanchez in the GOP primary, Baca said in a statement.

"Though this announcement may come as a shock to some, careful observers of the progressive plan to pit two Hispanic Republicans against each other through redistricting may have seen this coming," he said. "In short, I refuse to allow the radical left to pit brother against brother."