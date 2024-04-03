Tuesday storms caused little damage, but flooding remains a concern in Muskingum County

Flood lowlands on Ohio 60 South in Dresden at the intersection of Ohio 60 and the ramps for Ohio 60.

ZANESVILLE − Thunderstorms that rolled through the area on Tuesday didn't bring as severe of weather as predicted.

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz and Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Jeff Jadwin said there were no reports of major damages from the storms and the biggest concern Wednesday morning remained flooding of roadways and lowlands. Lutz said a tree was reported down on Adamsville Road that took some powerlines with it.

About 70 roads were reported as having water across them on Tuesday. Lutz said most of those were receding by Wednesday morning. The City of Zanesville closed Riverside Park and Putnam Landing Park on Tuesday until water levels go down and debris can be cleaned.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for minor flooding of the Muskingum River at Zanesville until Friday morning.

Rain showers are likely before midnight tonight, according to the National Weather Service, with snow showers likely afterward through 11 a.m. Thursday with little to now snow accumulation expected. There will then be a chance of rain with it mixing with snow after 10 p.m. Thursday, then gradually ending. Snow showers will be likely from 8 to 11 a.m. Friday, giving away to rain later. Temperature highs the next few days will be in the mid-40s with lows in the mid-30s.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Flooding remains a concern in Zanesville area, but storms were minor