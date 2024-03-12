Tuesday South Valley Forecast
Tuesday South Valley Forecast
February's CPI report is the last inflation print before the Fed's next policy decision on March 20.
Higher gasoline prices was one of the main drivers of February's inflation print.
Strawberry's No. 18 will be retired by the Mets on June 1.
The Seoul Series will take place March 20 and 21 at Gocheok Sky Dome.
Two founders share how they navigated SVB's demise and what they learned about safeguarding their business's funds.
Giolito signed a two-year, $38.5 million with the Red Sox over the winter.
Happy South by Southwest week for all who celebrate. Astra has officially become the first space SPAC bust of the year, with the company announcing last week that it had accepted a take-private deal from co-founders Chris Kemp and Adam London. The acceptance of the deal -- which will see Kemp and London purchasing all remaining Astra stock for $0.50 per share -- means that the company has lost more than 99% of its value.
What to do if your child's crib, food or favorite toy gets recalled — and why it's important to act even if your product seems fine.
Trayron Milton remains in jail as of Monday afternoon.
Scout argues it was the first true American SUV, but that was decades ago. How can the brand be reborn in 2024?
Here's what's ahead this offseason for the Bucs, who won the NFC South and a playoff game last season, but with a quarterback and star wide receiver who are both free agents.
One year after the fall of Silicon Valley Bank, Steve Mnuchin is betting that regulators don't want NYCB to become the next SVB.
Curry could be back in action soon.
Turnitin, a plagiarism detection company whose CEO Chris Caren last year warned that, in 18 months, his company would be able to reduce 20% of its headcount thanks to AI, is today confirming a small set of layoffs. TechCrunch learned that Turnitin laid off around 15 people earlier this year, as part of broader organizational changes. While that's nowhere near the 20% reduction Caren had forecast -- Turnitin has more than 900 employees, per LinkedIn and PitchBook data -- it's a set of layoffs we're particularly interested in, given Caren's earlier comments.
Sea's Garena has yet to launch its popular mobile title Free Fire in India, more than six months after announcing plans to do so, a prolonged delay that has raised concerns among entrepreneurs and investors who are closely watching Sea's expansion strategy in the lucrative South Asian market. Garena, the gaming unit of Sea, announced plans to launch Free Fire in India in August last year, marking a return more than a year and a half after the title was banned in India. The firm -- which has partnered with Yotta, controlled by local giant Hiranandani, for cloud and other storage needs of local users’ data in the country -- said it will release the title in India on September 5.
The back-to-back WNBA champions already have a waiting list for the 2025 campaign.
The 24-year-old Johnson was a second-team All-Pro in 2023.
On Tuesday, startup Anthropic released a family of generative AI models that it claims achieve best-in-class performance. Just a few days later, rival Inflection AI unveiled a model that it asserts comes close to matching some of the most capable models out there, including OpenAI's GPT-4, in quality. Anthropic and Inflection are by no means the first AI firms to contend their models have the competition met or beat by some objective measure.
A full 854 GOP delegates were up for grabs Tuesday — more than a third of this year's total. A candidate needs 1,215 delegates to clinch the 2024 GOP nomination.
There was far more to Super Tuesday than two sleepy presidential primary contests.