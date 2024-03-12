Tuesday Sierra Forecast
February's CPI report is the last inflation print before the Fed's next policy decision on March 20.
Higher gasoline prices was one of the main drivers of February's inflation print.
Strawberry's No. 18 will be retired by the Mets on June 1.
Giolito signed a two-year, $38.5 million with the Red Sox over the winter.
President Biden and former President Donald Trump are both likely to clinch the nomination for president inside their respective parties Tuesday in the latest round of state primary contests.
Turnitin, a plagiarism detection company whose CEO Chris Caren last year warned that, in 18 months, his company would be able to reduce 20% of its headcount thanks to AI, is today confirming a small set of layoffs. TechCrunch learned that Turnitin laid off around 15 people earlier this year, as part of broader organizational changes. While that's nowhere near the 20% reduction Caren had forecast -- Turnitin has more than 900 employees, per LinkedIn and PitchBook data -- it's a set of layoffs we're particularly interested in, given Caren's earlier comments.
The back-to-back WNBA champions already have a waiting list for the 2025 campaign.
The 24-year-old Johnson was a second-team All-Pro in 2023.
There was far more to Super Tuesday than two sleepy presidential primary contests.
Joe O’Pella was unable to work Kelce's final NFL game.
Nikki Haley suspended her Republican presidential campaign Wednesday, clearing the way for former President Donald Trump's rematch with President Biden, the Democrat who beat him in 2020.
Apex Space just moved one step closer to its goal of upending satellite bus manufacturing, with the startup announcing on Tuesday that its first vehicle is healthy on orbit. The company launched its first satellite, the first of a class Apex is calling “Aries,” on SpaceX’s Transporter-10 rideshare mission on Monday. Apex’s mission operators were able to establish contact with the spacecraft very shortly after it deployed into orbit because it happened to be flying over a ground station, Apex CEO Ian Cinnamon said in a recent interview.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
Only two actual All Stars have taken part in the event since 2017.
Live results from the Arkansas primary from the Associated Press.
The Warriors went 3-1 without Andrew Wiggins last week while he was dealing with a personal matter away from the team.
The unknown candidate defeated Biden to earn three delegates.
The stories you need to start your day: What’s at stake on Super Tuesday, Jason Kelce’s NFL retirement and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Gold hit new highs on Tuesday on expectations that major central banks will start cutting interest rates this year.
Tyrese Maxey slipped on Sunday against the Mavericks and hit his head hard, though he was cleared to return to the game.