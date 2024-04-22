Tuesday is the primary. Here's what voters in York County need to know

Tuesday is the primary in Pennsylvania.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

First-time voters or individuals who are casting a ballot in a new precinct will need to show identification, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State. Acceptable identification includes a driver's license, student ID, a firearm permit, a current paycheck and more.

Mail ballots must be in the hands of the York County elections office before 8 p.m. in order for them to count.

It is a closed primary, meaning that only voters who are registered Democratic or Republican may vote on candidates in their respective parties. Nominees will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.

Voters will be selecting candidates to nominate for president, U.S. Congress and the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

Polling place changes in York County

Four polling places in York County have been changed for the upcoming primary.

They are:

Red Lion Borough 3rd Ward

From: Red Lion Senior High School, 200 Horace Mann Ave.

To: Red Lion Borough Community Center, 190 S. Charles St.

Springettsbury Township 4th Precinct

From: Wisehaven Event Center, 2985 East Prospect Road

To: Advent Lutheran Church, 1775 E. Market St.

Windsor Township 3rd Precinct

From: Wisehaven Event Center, 2985 East Prospect Road

To: Grace Baptist Church of York, 3920 East Prospect Road

York City 8th Ward

From: Cornerstone Baptist Church, 629 S. Pershing Ave.

To: Crispus Attucks, 605 S. Duke St.

Voters also can find their polling place using the Pennsylvania Department of State website, www.vote.pa.gov.

Forum: Democrats hoping to unseat Scott Perry agree on 1 thing: They all say he has to go

Curbside pickup for mail ballots in downtown York

It's too late to drop a mail ballot in the mailbox. Postmarks do not count.

Voters can drop off a mail ballot at the York County Administrative Center, 28 E. Market St., from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Curbside pickup will be offered in that location.

Voters also can drop it off at the county elections office during business hours. It is located in Suite 219 at 2401 Pleasant Valley Road in Springettsbury Township.​

Voters must sign and date the outer envelope of the mail ballot.

What if I didn't receive my mail ballot or lost it?

Voters who requested a mail ballot but did not receive it or lost it may to go their polling place, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

However, they will have to cast a provisional ballot to be reviewed by the county elections board to determine whether it can be counted.

Individuals who have their mail ballot but want to vote in person must take the entire packet with them to the polling place to have it voided. Otherwise, they, too, will have to cast a provisional ballot for the county elections board to determine whether it can be counted.

Primary 2024: 5 Republicans are seeking the 92nd state House seat: Here's where they stand on the issues

How to check results on election night

Visit ydr.com for election results.

Statewide results will be available online through the Pennsylvania Department of State.

For results in York County, visit yorkcountypa.gov.

How to contact the York County elections office

Voters who have questions can contact their local elections office.

The phone number for the York County elections office is (717) 771-9604 and the website isyorkcountypa.gov.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: 2024 primary in Pa.: Here's what York County voters need to know