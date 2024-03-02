Mar. 1—Tuesday is primary day in Texas and polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Ector County.

Voters may vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary.

What's on the ballot? Everything from a presidential pick all the way down to precinct party chairs.

In the March 5 primary election, Texans will be narrowing candidates for these elected offices within the Democratic and Republican parties. The candidate who wins the majority, or more than half, of votes in a race will face candidates from other parties in the November general election.

If no candidate gets a majority of votes in a race, the top two vote-getters will head to a May 28 primary runoff election. The Green and Libertarian parties select their candidates through a series of local conventions beginning March 12 and a state convention that each party needs to announce by then. In Texas, voters can only vote in one party's primary and runoff or in a third party's convention.

Learn more on how to vote in Texas here.

Find where to vote in Ector County here.

In Ector County, all offices will be decided in the primary as there are no Democratic challengers.

Republicans Congressman August Pfluger, Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis and District Attorney Dusty Gallivan didn't draw any opponents and State Rep. Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) is unopposed for his sixth term in the state legislature.

A political newcomer, attorney Julie Prentice, is also unopposed in her bid to replace Lee McClendon as Ector County attorney.

Others running unopposed:

— District Judge Justin Low of the 161st.

— District Judge Sara Kate Billingsley of the 446th.

— County Tax assessor-collector Lindy Wright.

— County Constable Precinct 2 Mike Patton.

— County Constable Precinct 3 Carl Rodgers.

— County Constable Precinct 4 Jonathan Campbell.

Incumbent County Commissioner Precinct 1 Mike Gardner will face Larry Glenn Robinson, David Shaw and Linda Young Anglley.

In the race for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, incumbent Carlos Chavez faces challengers Steven Brennan and Jennifer Mahan-Woodall. Chavez was appointed to the seat in the spring following the retirement of longtime JP Terry Lange.

Other races:

Ector County Republican Party Chairman

— Tisha Diana Crow

— Donna Kelm

Republican Precinct Chairs

Precinct 101

— Sylvia Rodriguez-Sanchez

— Linda Hall

Precinct 102

— William Kappauf

Precinct 103

— Jesse Christesson

Precinct 104

— Wina Garrett

Precinct 108

— Kendra Skalenda

— Gary Don McCain

Precinct 109

— Jessica Fulton

Precinct 110

— Timothy Harry

— Dallas Kennedy

Precinct 111

— Freda Daniels

— Jason Pond

Precinct 201

— Kellie Ard

— Jill Miller

Precinct 202

— Brandon K. Pugh

— Traci Gregston

Precinct 203

— Carmen Wilhite

— Ronnie Lewis

Precinct 204

— Richard Pierce

— Javier Joven

Precinct 205

— Dale Barnes

— Charles Pierce

Precinct 206

— Denise Swanner

— Brenda Worthen

Precinct 207

— Ned Luscombe

— Jet Brown

Precinct 208

— Tiffany Meade

— Christina (Chris) Bryson

Precinct 209

— Claudette D. Webb

— Gary S. Johnson

Precinct 302

— Judy Williams

Precinct 303

— Nate Navarrete

Precinct 304

— Gracela Ponce

Precinct 305

— Gabriela Aranda

Precinct 308

— Nicholas Ybarra

Precinct 309

— Mark Matta

Precinct 310

— Jaime Mendoza

— Randy Elam

Precinct 311

— Luis Burrola Jr.

Precinct 312

— Jeff Russell

— Billy Dubose Jr.

Precinct 314

— Jimmy Lee

Precinct 402

— Arlo Chavira

Precinct 403

— Noeme A. Villalobos

Precinct 407

— Katherine Pena

Precinct 409

— Henry E. Pettigrew

— Luis Galvan

Precinct 412

— Judy Barker